Cardiff City vs Blackpool prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

When Cardiff City hosts Blackpool in the Championship on Saturday afternoon, they will be hoping to extend their recent comeback.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 20:00
Date: 19th February 2022, Ashton Gate
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Cardiff City vs Blackpool Prediction
Cardiff City are in good form heading into Saturday’s encounter, having won four of their past five EFL Championship games. While Blackpool are higher in the table than their opponents, they have been off of form in recent weeks, and most of the football betting sites believe the hosts will take all three points, albeit by a tight margin.
Cardiff City vs Blackpool Prediction: Cardiff City 2-1 Blackpool @ 19/20 with Bet365.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
- Check out the best Cardiff City vs Blackpool free bets
- Find out where to watch the Cardiff City vs Blackpool live stream
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Cardiff City vs Blackpool Betting Tips
Following a 2-0 Championship victory over Coventry City, Cardiff City will be hoping for a repeat performance.
Cardiff City has been on a goal-scoring spree recently, scoring in each of their past six games.
Following a setback in their previous Championship match against Bournemouth, Blackpool and their supporters will be hoping for a better result this time.
Looking at their recent form, Blackpool have conceded goals in five of their previous six games, with opponents scoring a total of seven goals. Blackpool can surely do a lot better in defence. We’ll see if the current trend continues in the upcoming encounter.
Cardiff City vs Blackpool Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 23/18.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Cardiff City vs Blackpool Betting Odds
Match Winner
Cardiff @ 19/20 with bet365
Draw @ 5/2 with bet365
Blackpool @ 3/1 with bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 23/18
Under 2.5 @ 5/7
Cardiff City vs Blackpool Free Bet
Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer:
- Click here to go to the bet365 offer
- Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
- Deposit between £5-10 on the bet365 sportsbook and you will get five times that value in free bets
- Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your Bet Credits by selecting the option in your bet slip