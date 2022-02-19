Cardiff City vs Blackpool prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

When Cardiff City hosts Blackpool in the Championship on Saturday afternoon, they will be hoping to extend their recent comeback.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 20:00

Date: 19th February 2022, Ashton Gate

Cardiff City vs Blackpool Prediction

Cardiff City are in good form heading into Saturday’s encounter, having won four of their past five EFL Championship games. While Blackpool are higher in the table than their opponents, they have been off of form in recent weeks, and most of the football betting sites believe the hosts will take all three points, albeit by a tight margin.

Cardiff City vs Blackpool Prediction: Cardiff City 2-1 Blackpool @ 19/20 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Cardiff City vs Blackpool Betting Tips

Following a 2-0 Championship victory over Coventry City, Cardiff City will be hoping for a repeat performance.

Cardiff City has been on a goal-scoring spree recently, scoring in each of their past six games.

Following a setback in their previous Championship match against Bournemouth, Blackpool and their supporters will be hoping for a better result this time.

Looking at their recent form, Blackpool have conceded goals in five of their previous six games, with opponents scoring a total of seven goals. Blackpool can surely do a lot better in defence. We’ll see if the current trend continues in the upcoming encounter.

Cardiff City vs Blackpool Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 23/18.

Cardiff City vs Blackpool Betting Odds

Match Winner

Cardiff @ 19/20 with bet365

Draw @ 5/2 with bet365

Blackpool @ 3/1 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 23/18

Under 2.5 @ 5/7

Cardiff City vs Blackpool Free Bet

Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

