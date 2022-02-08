Carabao Cup winner odds – Liverpool favourites with bookies

The Carabao Cup is now down to its last two competitors. Chelsea will take on Liverpool in the final on 27th February, and currently the bookies are backing Liverpool to walk away with the silverware.

On this page, we’ll take a brief look at the odds for both teams to win, plus we’ll also see the implied odds. We’ll finish with our recommendation on which team to back when the final comes around.

Latest Odds for Carabao Cup

The Carabao Cup started with 92 teams, which have now been whittled down to just two. Chelsea triumphed over Spurs to reach the final, while Liverpool brushed aside Arsenal in their semi-final.

Take a look below to see the current odds at bet365 on which team will win the Carabao Cup this season:

Carabao Cup winners: Implied odds

The implied odds show you how likely the bookmakers believe each team is to be the winner. You can check the implied odds for the Carabao Cup below.

Liverpool 57.9% Chelsea 47.6%

