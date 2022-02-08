Carabao Cup winner odds – Liverpool favourites with bookies

The Carabao Cup is now down to its last two competitors. Chelsea will take on Liverpool in the final on 27th February, and currently the bookies are backing Liverpool to walk away with the silverware.
On this page, we’ll take a brief look at the odds for both teams to win, plus we’ll also see the implied odds. We’ll finish with our recommendation on which team to back when the final comes around.
Latest Odds for Carabao Cup
The Carabao Cup started with 92 teams, which have now been whittled down to just two. Chelsea triumphed over Spurs to reach the final, while Liverpool brushed aside Arsenal in their semi-final.
Take a look below to see the current odds at bet365 on which team will win the Carabao Cup this season:
- Liverpool – 8/11 with bet365
- Chelsea – 11/10 with bet365
Carabao Cup winners: Implied odds
The implied odds show you how likely the bookmakers believe each team is to be the winner. You can check the implied odds for the Carabao Cup below.
|Liverpool
|57.9%
|Chelsea
|47.6%
Carabao Cup winners: Liverpool clear favourites
There are only two teams left in the competition, and they are two teams that many would have expected to reach this stage.
Liverpool are the bookies’ favourites, with pretty unappealing odds of 8/11. We agree that they are favourites to win, but think that their price is a little on the stingy side, which puts us off the bet.
Instead, we’d opt for a bet on Chelsea to win, purely thanks to their seemingly generous odds of 11/10. Chelsea might not have been as impressive as Liverpool this season, but they’re still hugely dangerous and will almost certainly push Liverpool all the way. So, a bet on Chelsea at odds of 11/10 with bet365 is our recommendation.