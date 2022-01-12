Burkina Faso would be eager to return to winning ways when they take on Cape Verde in their second game of the African Cup of Nations.

Match Info

Date; Thursday, 13th January

Kick-off: 19:00 GMT, Paul Biya Stadium

Sign up to bet365 to claim their great welcome offer and watch Cape Verde vs Burkina live

Cape Verde vs Burkina prediction

After losing to Cameroon 2-1 in the Group A curtain raiser, Kamou Malo’s men need to win against Cape Verde. The Stallions have not lost back to back competitive games in two years so chances are that they might come through against a team that beat Ethiopia 1-0 in their opening game.

Pedro Brito’s men are considered minnows but are in good form at the moment. The Blue Sharks have won four out of five games since their 2-1 defeat to Nigeria last September.

Cape Verde vs Burkina prediction: Burkina 0-0 Cape Verde +2 @ 19/10 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Back our Cape Verde vs Burkina prediction with bet365’s new customer offer

Cape Verde vs Burkina betting tips

The Blue Sharks might have more points than their opponents but the Stallions have too much experience among their ranks to lose this one. However we expect a draw at 19/10.

Cape Verde vs Burkina betting tip: Draw +2 @ 19/10 with bet365

Back the bet365 welcome offer and get Bet Credits for Cape Verde vs Burkina

Cape Verde vs Burkina odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Cape Verde vs Burkina match odds

Cape Verde @ 27/10 with bet365

Draw @ 7/4 with bet365

Burkina [email protected] 5/4 with bet365

Cape Verde vs Burkina total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 4/9 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 13/8 with bet365

+2 @ 7/4 with bet365

Cape Verde vs Burkina free bet

bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected FA Cup matches throughout the rest of the competition.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer: