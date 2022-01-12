Burkina Faso need to return to winning ways as they take on Cape Verde who already have three points on the board.

Cape-Verde vs Burkina live stream

Cape Verde vs Burkina preview

After losing to Cameroon 2-1 in the Group A curtain raiser, Kamou Malo’s men need to win against the Islanders. The Stallions have not lost back to back competitive games in two years so chances are that they might come through against a team that beat Ethiopia 1-0 in their opening game.

Pedro Brito’s men are considered minnows but are in good form at the moment. The Blue Sharks have won four out of five games since their 2-1 defeat to Nigeria last September.

When does Cape Verde vs Burkina kick off?

Cape Verde vs Burkina kicks off at 19:00 GMT at Paul Biya Stadium.

Cape-Verde Islands vs Burkina team news

Cape team news

The island nation will be missing as many as nine players who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Cape possible starting lineup:

Rosa; Stopira, Lopes, S. Fortes; D. Tavares, Santos, Borges, J. Fortes; Rodrigues, J. Tavares, Monteiro

Burkina Faso team news

Bertrand Traore is set to make his 61st appearance for the national side.

Burkina possible starting lineup:

Koffi; Malo, Yago, Dayo, Kabore; Toure, Guira, Sangare; Konate, Bayala, Traore

