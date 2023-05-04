Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder headlines this weekend at the Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Mexico. Not only do we have a compelling main event here, but the Canelo vs Ryder undercard is stellar too. Read on to find out our betting picks and predictions from some of the Canelo vs Ryder undercard fights on May 6.

There are 10 fights on the undercard for you to get your teeth stuck into this weekend, prior to the big one between the great ‘Canelo’ and John Ryder.

Without further ado, here are our Canelo vs Ryder undercard predictions – including the Martinez vs Batista and Gvozdyk vs Bolotniks fights.

Canelo vs Ryder Undercard Betting Picks & Predictions

Julio Cesar Martinez vs Ronald Batista Prediction

Julio Cesar Martinez aims to defend his WBC World Flyweight Title for the fifth time and is a heavy favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he been a world champion for over three years and has fought at a far higher level than his opponent on Saturday night.

Backing him to win the fight by knockout is the most likely outcome according to the best boxing betting apps, and we think that will be the outcome here. Not only that, but we see ‘El Rey’ finishing the fight early on in the first half of the fight.

Martinez is a proven world level fighter, and Batista looks to have a heavily padded record. Martinez has 14 knockouts in his 19 victories, including 13 knockouts in the first six rounds. We can see him getting to Batista here early on and finishing him relatively early in the contest. Our pick is for Martinez to win in Rounds 4-6.

Julio Cesar Martinez vs Ronald Batista Betting Pick: Martinez to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 4-6 @ +163 with BetOnline

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Ricards Bolotniks Prediction

Oleksandr Gvozdyk is the heavy favorite with the majority of offshore gambling sites to defeat Ricards Bolotniks in their light-heavyweight match-up. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he is a former world champion at 175-pounds and has some fantastic wins on his resumé.

Gvozdyk has previously knocked out the likes of Adonis Stevenson, Isaac Chilemba and Doudou Ngumba. He has also fought the great Artur Beterbiev. Despite losing that fight by KO, he was ahead on the judges’ scorecards and was well in the fight.

After a long layoff, Gvozdyk will be desperate to throw his name back into the title picture at light-heavyweight. Bolotniks is a credible opponent, but has been stopped four times in his career. If Gvozdyk can get to Bolotniks early, we don’t think it will be too long util he closes the show somewhere in the middle rounds.

Here at SportsLens, we think ‘The Nail’ will secure his 15th stoppage win in his 20th pro bout and will win the fight in the fifth or sixth round. This could steal the show on the Canelo vs Ryder undercard and is a not to be missed!

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Ricards Bolotniks Betting Pick: Gvozdyk to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 5-6 @ +550 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Betting Picks From Other Canelo vs Ryder Undercard Fights

Elsewhere on the Canelo vs Ryder undercard, we have picked out two more betting picks that we think could win you some money this weekend.

First up, Mexican super-lightweight prospect Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela looks to claim his 27th win on the Davis vs Garcia undercard. He has looked sensational in his career so far, but faces a stern test this weekend. This is a real 50/50 fight, with Steve Spark claiming a huge win last time our against Montana Love – a man who beat Valenzuela. However, we are edging towards the Mexican fighter winning in front of his hometown crown on points in this one.

Our second and final prediction is that Bek Nurmaganbet will claim an emphatic knockout victory on the Canelo vs Ryder undercard. The Kazakh fighter is 9-0 with seven knockouts, and will be looking for another early night this weekend in Guadalajara. He is up against Argenis Espana, who has a decent record on paper but doesn’t look to pose a huge threat to Nurmaganbet. Here at SportsLens we believe the Kazakh southpaw will end this fight in the very first round.

All odds below are priced with BetOnline:

Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs Steve Spark: Valenzuela to Win by Decision @ +260

@ +260 Bek Nurmaganbet vs Argenis Espana: Nurmaganbet to Win by KO/TKO in Round 1 @ +275

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Full Canelo vs Ryder Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Estadio Akron on Saturday night. Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder is of course the main event. The undercard includes some world title action in the flyweight division, as well as some brilliant fights in various other weight divisions too.

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Estadio Akron on Saturday night:

Fight Weight Class Rounds Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Super-Middleweight 12 Julio Cesar Martinez vs Ronald Batista Flyweight 12 Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs Steve Spark Super-Lightweight 10 Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Ricards Bolotniks Light-Heavyweight 10 Nathan Devon Rodriguez vs Alexander Mejia Featherweight 10 Bek Nurmaganbet vs Argenis Espana Lightweight 8 Lawrence King vs Elio German Rafael Super-Middleweight 8 Abilkhan Amankul vs Fabian Rios Frausto Middleweight 8 Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs Johan Rodriguez Arreguin Super-Featherweight 6 Carlos Rojo Vazquez vs Fabian Trejo Rivera Super-Welterweight 4 Jesus Larios vs TBA Light-Flyweight 4

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder 📊 Records: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s)

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday May 6, 2023

Saturday May 6, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles

WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico

Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico 🎲 Fight Odds: Canelo -1600 | Ryder +750

