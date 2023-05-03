With Canelo vs Ryder going down this weekend, we are putting the bout under the microscope by weighing up who the favorite is to win the fight. We also take a look at the best boxing sportsbooks latest estimations for the main event on Saturday from the Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Who Is Favorite To Win The Canelo vs Ryder Fight?

Boxing fans from all around over the globe are excited for the return of the great Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez this weekend. Canelo vs Ryder headlines this bumper card from the Estadio Akron on Saturday night. Lets hope the fight lives up to the hype and we witness a compelling undisputed super-middleweight clash this weekend.

With all four world title belts at 168-pounds on the line, Canelo vs Ryder is a fight that certainly whets the appetite of boxing fans from all around the world. When ‘Canelo’ steps foot in the ring, the entire boxing world takes notice. This weekend is no different, as the fighting pride of Mexico aims to defeat his eighth British opponent in the shape of John Ryder.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to Win: -1600

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to Win by KO/TKO: -300

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to Win by Decision: +275

John Ryder to Win: +750

John Ryder to Win by KO/TKO: +1400

John Ryder to Win by Decision: +1800

Draw: +2000

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

As you can see with the prices above, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is the sportsbooks favorite to win the fight by quite some distance. John Ryder is the huge betting underdog here, which is no shock given the fact that ‘Canelo’ is 58-2-2 and has won 19 world title fights in four different weight divisions.

‘Canelo’ to win by knockout is the most likely outcome (-300) with him winning the fight by decision (+275) seen as the next most likely outcome. For Ryder to win, the price-setters feel he is more likely to win the fight via KO/TKO (+1400) than he is to win on the judges’ scorecards (+1800).

Overall, judging by these odds, there is a 94.1% chance that Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez reigns supreme and beats ‘The Gorilla’ on his return to action this weekend.

There is just a 11.8% implied probability chance that John Ryder beats ‘Canelo’ judging by the sportsbooks boxing odds. However, it wouldn’t be the first time a betting underdog proved to sportsbooks wrong and defied their odds.

You can back the Brit as the +750 underdog purely just to win the fight outright against his Mexican counterpart this Saturday night in their undisputed world super-middleweight contest.

Given the implied probability and moneyline odds, it seems that Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is on paper almost a shoe in to beat John Ryder this weekend. The value in backing ‘Canelo’ to win the fight outright is poor, but backing him via certain methods of victory or to win in an individual round presents huge value for boxing bettors.

As of today for the main event, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is the -1600 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. Some bettors will of course fancy John Ryder as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +750 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend on the road in Guadalajara, Mexico.

What a fight we have on our hands from the Estadio Akron on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder 📊 Records: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s)

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday May 6, 2023

Saturday May 6, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles

WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico

Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico 🎲 Fight Odds: Canelo -1600 | Ryder +750

