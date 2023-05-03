Boxing

Canelo vs Ryder Favorite: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Is The -1600 Betting Favorite To Beat John Ryder In Undisputed Super-Middleweight Clash

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
5 min read
Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing
Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing

With Canelo vs Ryder going down this weekend, we are putting the bout under the microscope by weighing up who the favorite is to win the fight. We also take a look at the best boxing sportsbooks latest estimations for the main event on Saturday from the Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Who Is Favorite To Win The Canelo vs Ryder Fight?

Boxing fans from all around over the globe are excited for the return of the great Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez this weekend. Canelo vs Ryder headlines this bumper card from the Estadio Akron on Saturday night. Lets hope the fight lives up to the hype and we witness a compelling undisputed super-middleweight clash this weekend.

With all four world title belts at 168-pounds on the line, Canelo vs Ryder is a fight that certainly whets the appetite of boxing fans from all around the world. When ‘Canelo’ steps foot in the ring, the entire boxing world takes notice. This weekend is no different, as the fighting pride of Mexico aims to defeat his eighth British opponent in the shape of John Ryder.

In the lead up to the fight, there are various different betting markets for boxing fans to wager on. Take a look at BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook and find a market that is perfect for you ahead of the Canelo vs Ryder bout this Saturday. Some markets include method of victory, knockdown total, round betting and fight outright amongst many other markets.

Already claimed the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Canelo vs Ryder boxing odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

  • Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to Win: -1600
  • Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to Win by KO/TKO: -300
  • Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to Win by Decision: +275
  • John Ryder to Win: +750
  • John Ryder to Win by KO/TKO: +1400
  • John Ryder to Win by Decision: +1800
  • Draw: +2000

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

RELATED: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Info & Odds

As you can see with the prices above, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is the sportsbooks favorite to win the fight by quite some distance. John Ryder is the huge betting underdog here, which is no shock given the fact that ‘Canelo’ is 58-2-2 and has won 19 world title fights in four different weight divisions.

‘Canelo’ to win by knockout is the most likely outcome (-300) with him winning the fight by decision (+275) seen as the next most likely outcome. For Ryder to win, the price-setters feel he is more likely to win the fight via KO/TKO (+1400) than he is to win on the judges’ scorecards (+1800).

Overall, judging by these odds, there is a 94.1% chance that Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez reigns supreme and beats ‘The Gorilla’ on his return to action this weekend.

There is just a 11.8% implied probability chance that John Ryder beats ‘Canelo’ judging by the sportsbooks boxing odds. However, it wouldn’t be the first time a betting underdog proved to sportsbooks wrong and defied their odds.

You can back the Brit as the +750 underdog purely just to win the fight outright against his Mexican counterpart this Saturday night in their undisputed world super-middleweight contest.

RELATED: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Net Worth & Career Earnings | John Ryder Net Worth & Career Earnings

Given the implied probability and moneyline odds, it seems that Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is on paper almost a shoe in to beat John Ryder this weekend. The value in backing ‘Canelo’ to win the fight outright is poor, but backing him via certain methods of victory or to win in an individual round presents huge value for boxing bettors.

As of today for the main event, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is the -1600 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. Some bettors will of course fancy John Ryder as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +750 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend on the road in Guadalajara, Mexico.

What a fight we have on our hands from the Estadio Akron on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this undisputed super-middleweight world title clash.

Also check out the best boxing live streaming sites that will be airing the Canelo vs Ryder fight this weekend.

ALSO SEE: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Boxing Record | John Ryder Boxing Record

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder
  • 📊 Records: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday May 6, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN
  • 🏟  Venue: Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Canelo -1600 | Ryder +750

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Twitter Linkedin
Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing

Latest news

View all
Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing
Boxing

LATEST When Are The Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Weigh-Ins Ahead Of Undisputed Super-Middleweight Showdown?

Author image Paul Kelly  •  17h
Canelo Belts Boxing 1
Boxing
Are There Any Belts On The Line In The Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Super-Fight?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  18h

Is the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder super-fight this weekend being contested for any belts? Read on to find out all you need to know about this bout and…

Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder Boxing
Boxing
What Is The Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Pay-Per-View Price?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  19h

One of the biggest fight of the year is almost upon us as Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder goes down this weekend in Mexico. US boxing fans can watch…

John Ryder Boxing 1 1
Boxing
John Ryder Boxing Record: ‘The Gorilla’ Boasts 32 Career Wins With 18 Knockout Victories
Author image Paul Kelly  •  19h
Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing
Boxing
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Boxing Record: ‘Canelo’ Boasts 58 Career Wins & 19 World Title Fight Victories
Author image Paul Kelly  •  21h
John Ryder and Wife Boxing
Boxing
Who Is John Ryder’s Girlfriend? Is The British Boxer Married & Does He Have Any Children?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  19h
John Ryder Boxing
Boxing
John Ryder Net Worth: Career Earnings, Salary, Biggest Fight Purse, Endorsement Deals & Boxing Record Of ‘The Gorilla’
Author image Paul Kelly  •  19h
Arrow to top