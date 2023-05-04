With the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder fight just days away, we have outlined the best Canelo vs Ryder betting odds on various different markets. This includes the moneyline, method of victory, round betting and will the fight go the distance?

Canelo vs Ryder Outright Moneyline Betting

Here is the outright moneyline odds for this boxing super-fight ahead of Canelo vs Ryder with BetOnline:

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to Win: -1600

John Ryder to Win: +900

Draw: +2000

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

As you can see by the odds above, price-setters are are confident that Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will win the fight against John Ryder on Saturday night. He is an overriding -1600 favorite, with the British challenger a huge +900 underdog with the best boxing betting apps.

‘Canelo’ has only been beaten twice – by Floyd Mayweather and Dmitrii Bivol. Both of them are elite fighters, and Ryder is certainly a level below them. ‘Canelo’ is unbeaten at super-middleweight and has looked devastating, so it is certainly a mammoth task for the Brit to beat ‘Canelo’ in his hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico. We can’t see ‘Canelo’ losing this one.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Moneyline Betting Pick: Canelo To Win @ -1600

Canelo vs Ryder Method Of Victory

Here is the list of method of victory odds for the Canelo vs Ryder undisputed super-middleweight clash with BetOnline:

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to Win by KO/TKO: -300

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to Win by Decision: +333

John Ryder to Win by KO/TKO: +1800

John Ryder to Win by Decision: +2000

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

In terms of picking the method of victory for this fight, the odds are far better for boxing bettors when selecting the way in which the fight will end. As you can see from the odds above, sportsbooks feel that ‘Canelo’ winning via KO/TKO is the most likely outcome in terms of method of victory.

Next in the method of victory odds is for the 32-year-old to win via decision. These are the two most likely outcomes for the fight, with Ryder a huge underdog. ‘Canelo’ has 39 KO’s in his 58 wins to date against opposition levels above John Ryder. With all due respect to the Brit, this could be a tough night for him.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Method Of Victory Betting Pick: Canelo To Win By KO/TKO @ -300

Canelo vs Ryder Round Betting

Here is the list of individual round betting for the Canelo vs Ryder fight:

Round Betting Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez John Ryder Round 1 +3300 +10000 Round 2 +2200 +10000 Round 3 +1600 +10000 Round 4 +1200 +10000 Round 5 +1000 +10000 Round 6 +900 +10000 Round 7 +800 +10000 Round 8 +800 +10000 Round 9 +800 +10000 Round 10 +900 +10000 Round 11 +1000 +10000 Round 12 +1200 +10000

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Judging by the individual round betting odds above, it is clear to see that sportsbooks are favoring ‘Canelo’ to win the fight via stoppage between the sixth and tenth rounds. Betting on ‘Canelo’ to win in an individual round within the first few rounds presents huge value to boxing bettors.

The best sports betting apps are offering incredible odds of +10000 for John Ryder to win the fight in any individual round. This is of course unlikely, with the Mexican heavily favored to win the fight by knockout. Betting on individual rounds certainly presents huge value to boxing bettors, as you can see in the table above.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Round Betting Pick: Canelo To Win By KO/TKO In Round 7 @ +800

Canelo vs Ryder Knockdown Betting

Here is the list of prices on whether there will be any knockdowns in the Canelo vs Ryder fight:

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez To Score A Knockdown: -350

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Not To Score A Knockdown: +250

John Ryder To Score A Knockdown: +800

John Ryder Not To Score A Knockdown: -1400

Either Fighter To Score A Knockdown: -400

Both Fighters To Score A Knockdown: +1000

No Knockdowns: +275

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Judging by the above odds, price-setters are confident that ‘Canelo’ will secure a knockdown at some stage throughout the fight on Saturday night. Backing ‘Canelo’ to knock Ryder down is priced at -350 with the best offshore sportsbooks.

For ‘Canelo’ not to score a knockdown also presents huge value at +250 odds. This could be a smart bet, given the fact Ryder has only been knocked out once in his career and is a tough, durable fighter. Betting on there to be no knockdowns in the fight is another potential avenue, priced at +275.

If you fancy John Ryder as the underdog to secure a knockdown at some stage in the fight, there is huge value on offer. You can get +800 odds on ‘The Gorilla’ to knock ‘Canelo’ down at any stage in the fight.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Knockdown Betting Pick: Canelo To Score A Knockdown @ -350

Will The Fight Go The Distance?

Here is the list of prices on whether the Canelo vs Ryder fight will go the distance or not:

Fight To Go The Distance? – YES: +275

Fight To Go The Distance? – NO: -400

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Judging by the above odds, price-setters are confident that the Canelo vs Ryder fight will not go the distance on Saturday night at the Estadio Akron. The fight NOT to go the distance is priced at -400 with the best offshore gambling sites.

If you think the fight is destined to go the full 12 rounds, then betting on the fight to go the distance could be the betting avenue for you. At +275 odds, backing the Canelo vs Ryder fight to last the full 36 minutes presents outstanding value to boxing bettors.

Canelo’s last two fights have gone the distance, so this could most definitely be an option when looking at potential Canelo vs Ryder betting odds and potential markets.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Betting Pick: Fight To Go The Distance? – NO @ -400

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder 📊 Records: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s)

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday May 6, 2023

Saturday May 6, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles

WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico

Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico 🎲 Fight Odds: Canelo -1600 | Ryder +900

