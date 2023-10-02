Jermall Charlo favorite to be Canelo Alvarez’s next opponent in an attempt to avenge his twin brother’s defeat.

David Benavidez, the mandatory challenger at super middleweight, has odds of +250 to be Alvarez’s next bout.

Jake Paul is a 50/1 outsider to face Alvarez next.

Canelo Alvarez’s recent victory over Jermell Charlo has created intense speculation about his next opponent in the boxing world. Jermall Charlo has emerged as the favorite, with fans anticipating a bout filled with vengeance after Alvarez’s dominating win over his twin brother.

Betting Odds on Canelo Alvarez’s Next Opponent

Jermall Charlo: 2/1 (+200)

2/1 (+200) David Benavidez: 5/2 (+250)

5/2 (+250) Dimitry Bivol: 6/1 (+600)

6/1 (+600) Jaime Munguia: 8/1 (+800)

8/1 (+800) Jermell Charlo: 10/1 (+1000)

10/1 (+1000) David Morell: 12/1 (+1200)

12/1 (+1200) Artur Beterbiev: 14/1 (+1400)

14/1 (+1400) Terence Crawford: 16/1 (+1600)

16/1 (+1600) Chris Eubank Jr: 16/1 (+1600)

16/1 (+1600) Demetrius Andrade: 20/1 (+2000)

20/1 (+2000) Jake Paul: 50/1 (+5000)

*Odds are for entertainment purposes only

Jermall Charlo +200 Favorite to Be Alvarez’s Next Fight

Jermall Charlo, the twin brother of Jermell, is the +200 favorite to face Canelo next.

Originally, he was projected to be the first fight in Canelo’s 3 fight PBC deal, and following his brother’s defeat, anticipation for a bout filled with familial redemption is mounting.

Our odds reveal that there is a roughly 33% of Jermall being Alvarez’s next opponent.

Jermell, himself is +1000 to face Alvarez in a rematch, but given the dominating fashion of the win, this seems unlikely to occur.

Mandatory Challenger David Benavidez +250 to Face Alvarez Next

David Benavidez is the mandatory WBC challenger at 168 lbs and holds odds of +250 to be Alvarez’s next opponent.

Benavidez’s 27-0 record positions him as a formidable contender, and a bout against Alvarez would be a monumental clash in the super middleweight division.

Meanwhile, a bout with David Morell, who is the ‘regular’ WBA champion is also possible, and that has odds of 12/1.

Alvarez 50/1 to Fight YouTube Star Jake Paul Next

Jake Paul, the internet sensation turned professional boxer, is seen as a 50/1 outsider to be Alvarez’s next opponent.

While considered a long shot, with just a 2% chance of materializing, a fight against Paul would undoubtedly draw colossal attention, transcending the traditional boxing audience.

Paul, who has struggled in his only bout against a real boxer in Tommy Fury, is an option for Alvarez one day, but this fight is more realistic once his days as a top pro are behind him.

Other Potential Opponents for Canelo Alvarez’s Next Fight

Fights against Terence Crawford or Chris Eubank Jr. are also possible for Alvarez next.

Crawford, who is seen by many as the pound-for-pound best in the world, is 16/1 to be next up.

He is contractually obliged to face Errol Spence next, and this would be a huge jump in weight for him. According to the odds, this may just be a little too soon.

Eubank Jr. is also a 16/1 shot to be next up for Alvarez, who seems to have a penchant for beating up the Brits.

In the recent past he has beaten Amir Khan, Liam Smith, Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders. Could Eubank Jr. be next?

SportsLens Commentary

“Canelo Alvarez’s victory has the boxing public speculating about who is next,” says SportsLens Head of News Nick Raffoul.

“Jermall Charlo being the favorite underscores the public’s yearning for a fight steeped in vengeance and family honor. David Benavidez’s standing as the mandatory challenger adds an interesting dynamic to the speculations, promising a fierce fight if it materializes.

“Jake Paul as an outsider is an interesting notion, reflecting the evolving landscape of professional boxing. This diverse mix of potential contenders exemplifies the varied paths Canelo’s career can undertake in the upcoming fights, each path laden with its unique blend of challenge and spectacle.”

