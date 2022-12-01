Canada vs Morocco Betting Picks, Predictions And Odds For World Cup 2022 Group F

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Canada play their final game of their 2022 World Cup on Thursday, as they take on Morocco who could still top group F.

For Canada, Thursday is the final game of their World Cup campaign having already been mathematically eliminated following a 4-1 drumming from Croatia.

Morocco are on four points after their first two games, as a shock win against Belgium put the side in pole position to top the group with Croatia only ahead by one in goal difference.

Canada vs Morocco Betting Pick 1: Morocco to win @ -120 with BetOnline

Canada are one of only two sides to have not registered a point at the tournament yet, with hosts Qatar already crashing out of group A without managing to record a point.

We are backing Canada to go home from their first World Cup in 26 years with just as many points as they started the tournament with, as we think Morocco can get the job done against a deflated Maple Leafs side.

Morocco need three points as well as +1 goal difference on Croatia to go through and with the ever unpredictable Belgium in the way for Croatia Morocco will be desperate for a win that could see them qualify at top spot in group F.

Canada vs Morocco Betting Pick 2: Both teams to score NO @ -140 with BetOnline

We are backing both teams to not score when the sides clash on Thursday and with a nervy affair expected it would be a surprise if this was a high scoring match.

There has only been two goals scored in Morocco’s game’s so far and with both coming late on for the African side against Belgium in matchday 2, we are backing the trend to continue with minimal goals scored in what should be a good display of resilient defences.

Canada have only scored one goal at the tournament so far and with Alphonso Davies getting no help up front so far, he might continue to struggle against a strong Moroccan defence.

Canada vs Morocco Betting Pick 3: Youssef En-Nesyri to score @ +210 with BetOnline

Our final pick is a slightly riskier one however we are backing Youssef En-Nesyri to get his first goal at the World Cup on Thursday.

En-Nesyri has played both games so far and has been unlucky not to score, we think that the Sevilla striker could be the difference maker against a weaker defence in a crucial game on Thursday.

Team Odds Play Morocco -120 Canada +350

Note: Odds are subject to change

