Canada vs Morocco Betting Picks, Predictions And Odds For World Cup 2022 Group F

Canada play their final game of their 2022 World Cup on Thursday, as they take on Morocco who could still top group F.
For Canada, Thursday is the final game of their World Cup campaign having already been mathematically eliminated following a 4-1 drumming from Croatia.
Morocco are on four points after their first two games, as a shock win against Belgium put the side in pole position to top the group with Croatia only ahead by one in goal difference.
Best World Cup Betting Sites
Our sports betting sites for soccer give the thumbs up for players to join from ALL US states. Just sign up today, deposit, claim your free bets and then use them to bet on the 2022 FIFA soccer World Cup.
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome OfferAvailable In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 In Free Bet Welcome OfferAvailable In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAvailable In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply
125% Sign Up Bonus Up To $2,500
|Claim Offer
Canada vs Morocco Betting Pick 1: Morocco to win @ -120 with BetOnline
Canada are one of only two sides to have not registered a point at the tournament yet, with hosts Qatar already crashing out of group A without managing to record a point.
We are backing Canada to go home from their first World Cup in 26 years with just as many points as they started the tournament with, as we think Morocco can get the job done against a deflated Maple Leafs side.
Morocco need three points as well as +1 goal difference on Croatia to go through and with the ever unpredictable Belgium in the way for Croatia Morocco will be desperate for a win that could see them qualify at top spot in group F.
Canada vs Morocco Betting Pick 2: Both teams to score NO @ -140 with BetOnline
We are backing both teams to not score when the sides clash on Thursday and with a nervy affair expected it would be a surprise if this was a high scoring match.
There has only been two goals scored in Morocco’s game’s so far and with both coming late on for the African side against Belgium in matchday 2, we are backing the trend to continue with minimal goals scored in what should be a good display of resilient defences.
Canada have only scored one goal at the tournament so far and with Alphonso Davies getting no help up front so far, he might continue to struggle against a strong Moroccan defence.
Canada vs Morocco Betting Pick 3: Youssef En-Nesyri to score @ +210 with BetOnline
Our final pick is a slightly riskier one however we are backing Youssef En-Nesyri to get his first goal at the World Cup on Thursday.
En-Nesyri has played both games so far and has been unlucky not to score, we think that the Sevilla striker could be the difference maker against a weaker defence in a crucial game on Thursday.
Belgium vs Canada Odds
|Team
|Odds
|Play
|Morocco
|-120
|Canada
|+350
Note: Odds are subject to change
Content You May Like
- Best Online Sportsbooks – We tested and reviewed the best US betting sites.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare top rated offshore betting sites for your next bets.
- Sportsbook Promo Codes – List of the latest sportsbook promo codes for your NFL bets.
- Best Sports Betting Apps – Guide of top-rated betting apps available in the US.
- Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks – We compared the best sites when it comes to Bitcoin betting.