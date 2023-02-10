NFL

Can Patrick Mahomes Become The First NFL MVP To Win The Super Bowl Since 1999?

Paul Kelly
Patrick Mahomes MVP NFL Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes MVP NFL Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes has the opportunity at becoming the first NFL MVP since 1999 to go on and win the Super Bowl. The last person to be win the NFL MVP and go on to be crowned Super Bowl Champions was the St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner 24 years ago.

Can Patrick Mahomes Break Duck of NFL MVP Losing In Super Bowl?

Patrick Mahomes heads into Super Bowl LVII on Sunday as the betting favorite to be crowned a Super Bowl Champion as well as picking up the Super Bowl MVP. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was recently crowned the NFL MVP after a phenomenal season with the Chiefs.

However, being crowned the NFL MVP seems like some sort of curse for the last 23 years. Not one player who has been crowned the NFL MVP has gone on to win the Super Bowl since way back in 1999. The last man who did both was Kurt Warner with the St. Louis Rams back in the 20th century.

The Kansas City Chiefs are in fact the slight underdogs with the best NFL betting apps ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Could this mean that for the 24th year running the NFL MVP falls short in the Super Bowl? Only time will tell.

Mahomes will know first hand what it feels like to win the NFL MVP but not win the Super Bowl that season. Back in 2018 the Texas man won the NFL MVP award, but didn’t even make it to the AFC Championship game with the Chiefs.

After being crowned the NFL MVP for the second time, the 27-year-old has the opportunity to go on and lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy as well as potentially being crowned the Super Bowl MVP in the process. The last person to win both the NFL and Super Bowl MVP in the same season was of course Kurt Warner.

Before that, Steve Young won the NFL MVP in the regular season, before going on to win the Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers – claiming the Super Bowl MVP award in the process too.

You could say that Mahomes has the chance to make history for the Kansas side on Sunday night. Only time will tell if the Chiefs quarterback can break the duck of NFL MVP winners going on to lose the Super Bowl that year. Do you think Patrick Mahomes will win his second Super Bowl this weekend?

Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info:

  • 🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: February 12, 2023
  • 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST
  • 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App
  • 🏟  Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
  • 🎲 Odds: Eagles -1.5 | KC +1.5

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
