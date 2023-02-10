Patrick Mahomes has the opportunity at becoming the first NFL MVP since 1999 to go on and win the Super Bowl. The last person to be win the NFL MVP and go on to be crowned Super Bowl Champions was the St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner 24 years ago.

Can Patrick Mahomes Break Duck of NFL MVP Losing In Super Bowl?

Patrick Mahomes heads into Super Bowl LVII on Sunday as the betting favorite to be crowned a Super Bowl Champion as well as picking up the Super Bowl MVP. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was recently crowned the NFL MVP after a phenomenal season with the Chiefs.

However, being crowned the NFL MVP seems like some sort of curse for the last 23 years. Not one player who has been crowned the NFL MVP has gone on to win the Super Bowl since way back in 1999. The last man who did both was Kurt Warner with the St. Louis Rams back in the 20th century.

The Kansas City Chiefs are in fact the slight underdogs with the best NFL betting apps ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Could this mean that for the 24th year running the NFL MVP falls short in the Super Bowl? Only time will tell.

Mahomes will know first hand what it feels like to win the NFL MVP but not win the Super Bowl that season. Back in 2018 the Texas man won the NFL MVP award, but didn’t even make it to the AFC Championship game with the Chiefs.

After being crowned the NFL MVP for the second time, the 27-year-old has the opportunity to go on and lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy as well as potentially being crowned the Super Bowl MVP in the process. The last person to win both the NFL and Super Bowl MVP in the same season was of course Kurt Warner.

Before that, Steve Young won the NFL MVP in the regular season, before going on to win the Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers – claiming the Super Bowl MVP award in the process too.

You could say that Mahomes has the chance to make history for the Kansas side on Sunday night. Only time will tell if the Chiefs quarterback can break the duck of NFL MVP winners going on to lose the Super Bowl that year. Do you think Patrick Mahomes will win his second Super Bowl this weekend?

