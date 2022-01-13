Cameroon vs Ethiopia Prediction

The hosts have a fully fit squad to choose from and the fans will be expecting a strong performance from the players at home.

Striker Vincent Aboubakar was in exceptional form against Burkina Faso and he will be looking to get on the score sheet once again on Thursday.

Ethiopia managed to put up a fight against Cape Verde despite losing a man to suspension early on in the game and they will fancy their chances of getting something out of this game.

Cameroon are undoubtedly the favourites here and it will be interesting to see if they can get the job done.

Cameroon will be looking to build on their impressive win over Burkina Faso last time out and they will be expected to pick up a comfortable win at home against the minnows Ethiopia.