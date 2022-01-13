Countries
Cameroon vs Ethiopia prediction: AFCON betting tips, odds and free bet

Aboubakar Vincent

Cameroon will be fired up for the welcome of Ethiopia on Thursday and they will look to pick up a morale-boosting win at home. 

Match Info

Date: 13th January 2022

Kick-off: 16:00 pm BST, Stade d’Olembe.

Cameroon vs Ethiopia Prediction

Cameroon will be looking to build on their impressive win over Burkina Faso last time out and they will be expected to pick up a comfortable win at home against the minnows Ethiopia.
 
The hosts have a fully fit squad to choose from and the fans will be expecting a strong performance from the players at home.
 
Striker Vincent Aboubakar was in exceptional form against Burkina Faso and he will be looking to get on the score sheet once again on Thursday.
 
Ethiopia managed to put up a fight against Cape Verde despite losing a man to suspension early on in the game and they will fancy their chances of getting something out of this game.
 
Cameroon are undoubtedly the favourites here and it will be interesting to see if they can get the job done.
 

Cameroon vs Ethiopia prediction: Cameroon 2-0 Ethiopia @22/5 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Cameroon vs Ethiopia Betting Tips

 
Cameroon will be heading into this game with a lot of confidence after their comeback win last time out and they are 1/3 to win with bet UK.
 
Vincent Aboubakar managed to score a brace against Burkina Faso. Bet on him to score anytime.
 
Ethiopia will be looking to pull off an upset here and the visitors are 9/1 to pick up a win away from home.
 

Cameroon vs Ethiopia betting tip: Get Cameroon to win at 1/3

Cameroon vs Ethiopia Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Cameroon vs Ethiopia from Bet UK:

Match-winner:

Cameroon: 1/3

Draw: 15/4

Ethiopia: 9/1

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 73/50

Under: 7/10

