Cameroon will be fired up for the welcome of Ethiopia on Thursday and they will look to pick up a morale-boosting win at home.
Match Info
Date: 13th January 2022
Kick-off: 16:00 pm BST, Stade d’Olembe.
Cameroon vs Ethiopia Prediction
Cameroon vs Ethiopia prediction: Cameroon 2-0 Ethiopia @22/5 with Bet UK.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Cameroon vs Ethiopia Betting Tips
Cameroon vs Ethiopia betting tip: Get Cameroon to win at 1/3.
Cameroon vs Ethiopia Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Cameroon vs Ethiopia from Bet UK:
Match-winner:
Cameroon: 1/3
Draw: 15/4
Ethiopia: 9/1
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 73/50
Under: 7/10
