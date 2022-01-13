Cameroon will be hoping to continue their impressive start to the African Cup of nations with a win over Ethiopia on Thursday evening.
Cameroon vs Ethiopia live stream
Cameroon vs Ethiopia Preview
When does Cameroon vs Ethiopia kick-off?
The AFCON clash between Cameroon vs Ethiopia off at 16:00 pm BST, on the 13th of January, at the Stade d’Olembe.
Cameroon vs Ethiopia Team News
Cameroon team news
Cameroon predicted line-up vs Ethiopia: Onana; Fai, Onguene, Ngadeu, Tolo; Kunde, Anguissa, Oum Gouet; Ekambi, Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting
Ethiopia team news
Ethiopia predicted line-up vs Cameroon: Shanko; Yusef, Tamene, Debebe, Hamid; Yohannes, Alemu, Dagnachew; Nesir, Kebede, Gebremichael
