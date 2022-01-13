CAMEROON take on Ethiopia at the Olembe Stadium on Friday, in what will be both teams’ second match in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Cameroon come into the clash on the back of a comeback victory against Burkina Faso. Ethiopia, on the other hand, will hope to notch their first points of the tournament, after losing their first match 1-0 to Cape Verde.

Should the Indomitable Lions overcome their Ethiopian opposition, they will almost certainly advance to the knockout stages. A win for Ethiopia would ensure their dreams of escaping the group stage stayed alive.

How to Claim the Cameroon vs Ethiopia Free Bets

Claiming the AFCON free bets is a simple process which we have laid out below.

Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below

Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer

Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

LiveScore Bet Cameroon vs Ethiopia Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

LiveScore Bet are offering £20 in free bets to everyone who heads to their site and makes a qualifying £10 bet. These free bets can be used to bet on many sporting events, including all AFCON games.

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Claim your £20 Cameroon vs Ethiopia free bets

Bet UK Cameroon vs Ethiopia Free Bets: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Make your way over to Bet UK today and claim £30 in free bets. Simply make a qualifying deposit of £10 or more and you’ll find the free bets added to your betting account automatically.

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry.

Claim your Bet UK Cameroon vs Ethiopia free bets

Bet Storm Cameroon vs Ethiopia offer: Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

Bet Storm are offering a huge bonus worth £30 in free bets to all new players. Just head over to the Bet Storm site using the link below and make a qualifying bet worth £10 or more. The free bets will then be with you in seconds.

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply.

Claim your Bet Storm Cameroon vs Ethiopia free bet today

888sport Cameroon vs Ethiopia Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

888sport, one of the biggest names in sports betting, is offering £40 to all new players, as well as £10 of bonus credit to spend in their casino. To claim this bonus, just make a qualifying bet of £10 or more.

£/€10 deposit using promo code “10FREE” – Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) – Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days – Free bet stakes not included in returns – Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days – Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply.

Claim your 888sport Cameroon vs Ethiopia bonus today

bet365 Cameroon vs Ethiopia Betting Offer: Bet £10, Get £50 in Bet Credits

bet365 are offering one of the biggest bonuses around to new players. When you make a qualifying bet of £10 or more at the site, you’ll find £50 in bet credits landing in your betting account. Use these to bet on a range of markets, including the Cameroon vs Ethiopia encounter.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Claim your bet365 Cameroon vs Ethiopia betting offer today