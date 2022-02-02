Cameroon vs Egypt predictions: AFCON betting tips, odds and free bet

The suspense is growing for Cameroon’s semi-final match against Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday.

Match Info:

Date: 4th February 2022

Cameroon vs Egypt Prediction

Cameroon has been fantastic so far in the competition, led by the unrivaled Aboubakar.

Despite having their own goalscoring superstar in Salah, the Indomitable Lions have been a more complete team.

With a close victory over Egypt, we expect the hosts to go to the final.

Cameroon vs Egypt Prediction: Cameroon 2-1 Egypt @ 23/20 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Cameroon vs Egypt Betting Tips

Cameroon is looking to win again after defeating Gambia 0-2 in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Cameroon had 61% possession and 18 shots on goal, 7 of which were on target, in that encounter. Cameroon’s only player on the scoresheet was Karl Toko Ekambi. Gambia had two shots on goal, one of which hit the target.

On the other hand, Egypt will enter the encounter fresh off a 2-1 Africa Cup of Nations victory over Morocco in their last match.

Egypt had 54% possession and 14 shots on goal, five of which were on target, in the encounter. Mohamed Salah and Trézéguet were the scores for Egypt. Morocco had 16 shots on goal, four of which were on target. Morocco’s Sofiane Boufal scored the winning goal.

Cameroon vs Egypt Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 41/20.

Cameroon vs Egypt Betting Odds

Match Winner

Total Goals:

Cameroon vs Egypt Free Bet

