Cameroon vs Comoros prediction: AFCON 2022 betting tips, odds and free bet

CAMEROON hosts Comoros for a place in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals on Monday at the Paul Biya Stadium.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 00:00

Date: 25th January 2022, Paul Biya Stadium

Bet £10 on Cameroon vs Comoros and Get £50 in Bet Credits

Bet Credits are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Cameroon vs Comoros Prediction

Cameroon is one of the teams that has performed admirably in its matches. They’ve scored in every game they’ve played and are undefeated. In their encounters with Cameroon, the opposition will have a difficult time.

Comoros, on the other side, has not been very impressive in their matches. They’ve also only won once, and it was against the lowest-ranked team in their group. As a result, we believe that Cameroon will win the match since they are the superior side. There is also a good probability Cameroon will keep a clean sheet throughout the encounter.

Cameroon vs Comoros Prediction: Cameroon 3-1 Comoros @ 1/14 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Check out the best Cameroon vs Comoros free bets

Find out where to watch Cameroon vs Comoros live stream

Bet with Bet365’s new customer offer and back our prediction.

Cameroon vs Comoros Betting Tips

Cameroon has been showing good performance this year. They’ve won two games this season and scored two or more goals in both of them.

Comoros, on the other hand, has lost the first two matches. They were also unable to score throughout the encounters. If they want to go to the AFCON finals, they must put up a strong performance in the next encounter.

Cameroon vs Comoros Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 1/2.

Bet on over 2.5 goals at 1/2 with Bet365.

Cameroon vs Comoros Betting Odds

Match Winner

Cameroon @ 1/14 with bet365

Draw @ 9/1 with bet365

Comoros @ 33/1 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 1/2

Under 2.5 @ 39/19

Cameroon vs Comoros Free Bet

Bet365 is offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Bet £10 on Cameroon vs Comoros Get £50 in Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer: