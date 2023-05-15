The Cameron Smith odds to win the PGA Championship 2023 sees last year’s 13th at +2800 in the betting as he looks to become only the second Australian winner since 1996.
How To Bet On Cameron Smith PGA Championship
The CAMERON SMITH odds to win the PGA Championship are at +2800
Here’s how to claim these Cameron Smith PGA Championship odds and also get a free bet of up to $1,000.
- Join BetOnline
- Deposit up to a max of $2000
- Get 50% deposit bonus as a PGA Championship golf free bet
- Maximum free bet $1000
Cameron Smith PGA Championship Odds
If you are looking for a PGA Championship story – then a win for the controversial LIV golfer Cameron Smith will probably top the lot.
Since joining the lucrative LIV tour Cameron Smith has had plenty written about him after turning his back on the PGA Tour.
However, despite not everyone agreeing with it, Cameron Smith is back at the PGA Championships this week – an event he finished 13th at last year.
The 29 year-old is also a major winner, after taking the 2022 Open last season and also landed the 2022 Players. He’s, therefore, no stranger to the big stage and even though we can expect a hostile reception from some of the US crowd, Smith remains a player with a big chance.
Smith is the current world number 8 and having won his first LIV event in Chicago back in September and we’ll have to see how the Aussie will perform back against better opposition.
Regardless, Smith has proven that he knows how to win in the US and at the main events – he’ll be looking to add to his only major win that came in the Open at St Andrews last July.
Smith will also be looking to join fellow Australian Jason Day (2015) as a recent winner of the PGA Championship and only the second Aussie to win the second golfing major of the season since 1996.
Back CAMERON SMITH to win the 2023 PGA Championship at +2800 with BetOnline.
Note: Odds are subject to change.
When is the PGA Championship 2023?
- ⛳️ Event: 105th PGA Championship
- 📅 Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22
- 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
- 🏆 2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)
- 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
- 🏟 Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA
- 🎲 PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100
RELATED: Cameron Smith Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: Open Champion Boasts $50 Million Net Worth
PGA Championship Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.
- Jon Rahm + 800
- Scottie Scheffler + 800
- Rory McIlroy +1100
- Brooks Koepka +2000
- Xander Schauffele +2000
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Dustin Johnson +2000
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Jason Day + 2500
- Cameron Smith +2800
- Tony Finau +2800
- Collin Morikawa +3000
- Cameron Young +3000
- Viktor Hovland +3000
- Jordan Spieth +3000
- Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change
2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers
- Rory McIlroy: Northern Irish two-time PGA winner is third in the betting
- Jon Rahm: Big-hitting recent 2023 Masters winner one of the favorites
- Jordan Spieth: Can US star break his PGA major duck?
- Scottie Scheffler: Leading fancy for first PGA Championship win
- Justin Thomas: Two-time winner is back at his best major
- Cameron Smith: Controversial LIV golfer to ruffle some feathers
- Patrick Cantlay: Can world number 4 win his first major?
- Xander Schauffele: World number 5 looking for first major
- Collin Morikawa: 2020 PGA Championship winner returns
- Brooks Koepka: Back-to-back PGA winner in 2018 and 2019
- Dustin Johnson: Two-time Major winner looking for first PGA win
- Tony Finau: Fan favorite looking to win first major championship
- Jason Day: Former world number one won this in 2015
