Golf

Cameron Smith Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: Can Smith Become the Second Aussie Winner Since 1996?

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter
Sports Editor
4 min read
LIV miami golf - cameron smith golf
LIV miami golf - cameron smith golf

The Cameron Smith odds to win the PGA Championship 2023 sees last year’s 13th at +2800 in the betting as he looks to become only the second Australian winner since 1996.

Best Places To Bet On Cameron Smith

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

How To Bet On Cameron Smith PGA Championship

The CAMERON SMITH odds to win the PGA Championship are at +2800

Here’s how to claim these Cameron Smith PGA Championship odds and also get a free bet of up to $1,000.

  • Join BetOnline
  • Deposit up to a max of $2000
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a PGA Championship golf free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000
Click to bet on Cameron Smith at +2800

Cameron Smith PGA Championship Odds

If you are looking for a PGA Championship story – then a win for the controversial LIV golfer Cameron Smith will probably top the lot.

Since joining the lucrative LIV tour Cameron Smith has had plenty written about him after turning his back on the PGA Tour.

However, despite not everyone agreeing with it, Cameron Smith is back at the PGA Championships this week – an event he finished 13th at last year.

The 29 year-old is also a major winner, after taking the 2022 Open last season and also landed the 2022 Players. He’s, therefore, no stranger to the big stage and even though we can expect a hostile reception from some of the US crowd, Smith remains a player with a big chance.

Smith is the current world number 8 and having won his first LIV event in Chicago back in September and we’ll have to see how the Aussie will perform back against better opposition.

Regardless, Smith has proven that he knows how to win in the US and at the main events – he’ll be looking to add to his only major win that came in the Open at St Andrews last July.

Smith will also be looking to join fellow Australian Jason Day (2015) as a recent winner of the PGA Championship and only the second Aussie to win the second golfing major of the season since 1996.

Back CAMERON SMITH to win the 2023 PGA Championship at +2800 with BetOnline.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

When is the PGA Championship 2023?

  • ⛳️  Event: 105th PGA Championship
  • 📅  Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
  • 🏟  Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA
  • 🎲  PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100

RELATED: Cameron Smith Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: Open Champion Boasts $50 Million Net Worth

PGA Championship Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

  • Jon Rahm + 800
  • Scottie Scheffler + 800
  • Rory McIlroy +1100
  • Brooks Koepka +2000
  • Xander Schauffele +2000
  • Patrick Cantlay +2000
  • Dustin Johnson +2000
  • Justin Thomas +2200
  • Jason Day + 2500
  • Cameron Smith +2800
  • Tony Finau +2800
  • Collin Morikawa +3000
  • Cameron Young +3000
  • Viktor Hovland +3000
  • Jordan Spieth +3000
  • Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers

Other Content You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Tony Finau Golf
Golf

LATEST Tony Finau Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: Can ‘Big Tone’ Win His First Major?

Author image Andy Newton  •  19min
Jason Day Golf
Golf
Jason Day Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: Past Winner Is Back For More
Author image Andy Newton  •  12min

The Jason Day odds to win the PGA Championship 2023 sees the former world number one at +2500 odds to win his second major championship. Day is in great form…

Dustin Johnson Golf
Golf
Dustin Johnson Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: LIV Golf Tour Member Hoping For More Major Glory
Author image Andy Newton  •  12min

The Dustin Johnson odds to win the PGA Championship 2023 sees the 2-time Major winner at +2000 despite defecting to the LIV Golf Tour. However, Johnson is also yet to…

Brooks Koepka Golf
Golf
Brooks Koepka Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: Two-Time PGA Winner Is Back For More
Author image Andy Newton  •  13min
rocket mortgage classic - collin morikawa golf
Golf
Collin Morikawa Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: Two-Time Major Winner Eyes Second PGA Win
Author image Andy Newton  •  14min
Xander Schauffele Golf
Golf
Xander Schauffele Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: World Number 5 Looking For First Major Title
Author image Andy Newton  •  14min
Patrick Cantlay Golf
Golf
Patrick Cantlay Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: World Number 4 Eyes His First Major
Author image Andy Newton  •  14min
Arrow to top