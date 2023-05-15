The Cameron Smith odds to win the PGA Championship 2023 sees last year’s 13th at +2800 in the betting as he looks to become only the second Australian winner since 1996.



The CAMERON SMITH odds to win the PGA Championship are at +2800

Here's how to claim these Cameron Smith PGA Championship odds

Cameron Smith PGA Championship Odds

If you are looking for a PGA Championship story – then a win for the controversial LIV golfer Cameron Smith will probably top the lot.

Since joining the lucrative LIV tour Cameron Smith has had plenty written about him after turning his back on the PGA Tour.

However, despite not everyone agreeing with it, Cameron Smith is back at the PGA Championships this week – an event he finished 13th at last year.

The 29 year-old is also a major winner, after taking the 2022 Open last season and also landed the 2022 Players. He’s, therefore, no stranger to the big stage and even though we can expect a hostile reception from some of the US crowd, Smith remains a player with a big chance.

Smith is the current world number 8 and having won his first LIV event in Chicago back in September and we’ll have to see how the Aussie will perform back against better opposition.

Regardless, Smith has proven that he knows how to win in the US and at the main events – he’ll be looking to add to his only major win that came in the Open at St Andrews last July.

Smith will also be looking to join fellow Australian Jason Day (2015) as a recent winner of the PGA Championship and only the second Aussie to win the second golfing major of the season since 1996.

Back CAMERON SMITH to win the 2023 PGA Championship at +2800 with BetOnline.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

When is the PGA Championship 2023?

⛳️ Event: 105th PGA Championship

105th PGA Championship 📅 Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22

Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time

Approx. 9am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)

Justin Thomas (-5) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN



Sky Sports /ESPN 🏟 Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA

Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA 🎲 PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100

PGA Championship Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Jon Rahm + 800

Scottie Scheffler + 800

Rory McIlroy +1100

Brooks Koepka +2000

Xander Schauffele +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Dustin Johnson +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Jason Day + 2500

Cameron Smith +2800

Tony Finau +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Cameron Young +3000

Viktor Hovland +3000

Jordan Spieth +3000

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers

