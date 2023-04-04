The Cameron Smith odds to win the Masters 2023 sees last year’s third as a popular pick with the controversial Aussie LIV golfer looking to ruffle a few feathers at Augusta.



Cameron Smith Masters Odds

If you are looking for a Masters story – then a win for the controversial LIV golfer Cameron Smith will probably top the lot. Unless Tiger Woods wins again!

Since joining the lucrative LIV tour Cameron Smith has had plenty written about him after turning his back on the PGA Tour.

However, despite not everyone agreeing with it, the Masters officials has invited players from rival tours to the 2023 event and Smith is one of them and arguably the best.

The 29 year-old is also a major winner, after taking the 2022 Open last season and also landed the 2022 Players. Therefore, he’s no stranger to the big stage and even though we can expect a hostile reception from some of the Augusta crowd, Smith remains a player in-form and one with a big chance.

Smith is the current world number 6th and having won his first LIV event in Chicago back in September and we’ll have to see how the Aussie will perform back against better opposition.

Regardless, Smith has proven that he knows how to win in the US and at the main events – he’ll be looking to become the first Masters winner from Down Under since Adam Scott in 2013 and only the second Australia ever to don a green jacket.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

When Is The Masters 2023?



The 2023 Masters golf, which is the first of the four majors, gets going on Thursday April 6 and runs over four days – with the final round on Sunday April 9.

⛳️ Event: The Masters

The Masters 📅 Date: Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9

Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time

Approx. 9am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler (-10)

Scottie Scheffler (-10) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN



Sky Sports /ESPN 🏟 Venue: Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA

Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA 🎲 Odds: Scheffler +750 | McIlroy +750 | Rahm +1050

2023 Masters Betting Odds

Rory McIlroy +750

Scottie Scheffler +750

Jon Rahm +1050

Jordan Spieth +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Cameron Smith +2500

Xander Schauffele +2800

Tony Finau +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Jason Day +3000

Dustin Johnson +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct 4th April 23)

