Cambridge United vs Luton Town prediction: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bet

In the fourth round of the FA Cup, Cambridge United will face Luton Town at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 18:30 CET

Date: 5th February 2022, Abbey Stadium

Cambridge United vs Luton Town Prediction

Cambridge United advanced to the Round of 64 with a 2-1 win against League Two rival Exeter. They were promoted to the round of 32, where they met New Castle United of the Premier League. Their match concluded in a 1-0 victory for the United States as Joe Ironside took a second-half lead.

Luton, on the other hand, comes from the Championship to face League Two Harrogate in the round of 32. The Hatters thrashed them 4-0 to book their place in the FA Cup.

Therefore, most football betting sites believe an away win is most likely, considering Cambridge has failed to win any of their last seven games with Luton Cambridge United vs Luton Town Prediction: Cambridge United 0-1 Luton Town @ 10/11 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Cambridge United vs Luton Town Betting Tips

The visitors are currently in 10th place in the Championship, having drawn their most recent match against Blackburn with no goals scored. They won 10 of the 27 games they played and are only three positions away from the Playoffs.

Whereas the hosts are unbeaten in their past five league games and now sit in 12th place in League One. In the previous league encounter, they drew with Fleetwood, ending a hat-trick of wins in a row.

Cambridge United vs Luton Town Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 11/10.

Cambridge United vs Luton Town Betting Odds

Match Winner

Luton Town @ 10/11 with bet365

Draw @ 23/10 with bet365

Cambridge Utd @ 10/3 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 11/10

Under 2.5 @ 10/11

