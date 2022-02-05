Cambridge United vs Luton Town prediction: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bet

In the fourth round of the FA Cup, Cambridge United will face Luton Town at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 18:30 CET
Date: 5th February 2022, Abbey Stadium
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Want to watch Cambridge United vs Luton Town? Sign up to bet365 and watch ALL FA Cup matches here.
Cambridge United vs Luton Town Prediction
Cambridge United advanced to the Round of 64 with a 2-1 win against League Two rival Exeter. They were promoted to the round of 32, where they met New Castle United of the Premier League. Their match concluded in a 1-0 victory for the United States as Joe Ironside took a second-half lead.
Luton, on the other hand, comes from the Championship to face League Two Harrogate in the round of 32. The Hatters thrashed them 4-0 to book their place in the FA Cup.
Therefore, most football betting sites believe an away win is most likely, considering Cambridge has failed to win any of their last seven games with Luton Cambridge United vs Luton Town Prediction: Cambridge United 0-1 Luton Town @ 10/11 with Bet365.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
- Check out the best Cambridge United vs Luton Town free bets
- Find out where to watch the Cambridge United vs Luton Town live stream
Cambridge United vs Luton Town Betting Tips
The visitors are currently in 10th place in the Championship, having drawn their most recent match against Blackburn with no goals scored. They won 10 of the 27 games they played and are only three positions away from the Playoffs.
Whereas the hosts are unbeaten in their past five league games and now sit in 12th place in League One. In the previous league encounter, they drew with Fleetwood, ending a hat-trick of wins in a row.
Cambridge United vs Luton Town Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 11/10.
Cambridge United vs Luton Town Betting Odds
Match Winner
Luton Town @ 10/11 with bet365
Draw @ 23/10 with bet365
Cambridge Utd @ 10/3 with bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 11/10
Under 2.5 @ 10/11
Cambridge United vs Luton Town Free Bet
Bet365 is offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer:
- Click here to go to the bet365 offer
- Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age, and date of birth
- Deposit between £5-10 on the bet365 sportsbook and you will get five times that value in free bets
- Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your Bet Credits by selecting the option in your bet slip.