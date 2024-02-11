Editorial

California Sports Betting Update | Bet On Super Bowl & 49ers Legally From CA Today

Olly Taliku
California residents looking to bet on the Super Bowl this weekend can wager on the game from our trusted sportsbooks.

Sports betting is still not regulated within California, but through the best CA sports betting sites on this page you can wager on the Super Bowl legally from anywhere in the state.

All our established sportsbooks are based offshore, which means they are regulates in other countries but have been helping players place bets in California for more than 40 years.

Every sportsbook on this page has a mobile option which means you can access the site wherever you are as long as you have an internet connection – even if you travel to another state.

This means you can bet on the San Francisco 49ers to win the Super Bowl today by signing up to a sportsbook below.

California Sports Betting – Best California Super Bowl Betting Apps 

These sportsbooks allow mobile betting anywhere in California. There are hundreds of markets available for the Super Bowl, including some prop bets such as the national anthem length and coin toss which other sportsbooks will not offer.

The Super Bowl is an ideal time to sign up to one of these sportsbooks, with all of them offering enhanced free bets and welcome offers to new customers.

Benefits Of Our California Sports Betting Sites

There are hundreds of exclusive novelty markets available with these trusted sportsbooks that aren’t available on any other apps.

With the mobile betting option you can bet on Super Bowl LVIII wherever you are, even if you go to a state where gambling is still restricted such as California.

Our California sports betting sites also have no KYC checks, meaning you will not be asked for ID on sign up. All you need is an email address, a bank account or crypto wallet to deposit and withdraw, and be over 18 years old.

There is no maximum payout or maximum bet with these sportsbooks, meaning you can bet on the Super Bowl from California with ease.

These sportsbooks have been around for years, with millions of American customers offering positive reviews.

California Sports Betting Update

California is yet to pass legislation on gambling within the state, with the last vote in 2022 receiving a decisive “no” vote from residents.

With the selected sportsbooks on this page CA residents can still legally bet on the Super Bowl – despite the betting restrictions in state.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC.
