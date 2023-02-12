American Football

California Sports Betting Update: Bet On Super Bowl LVII In CA Today

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
2 min read
Linkedin
California Sports Betting
California Sports Betting

Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, California sports betting and NFL fans can sign up to BetOnline in order to wager, who are an experienced licensed sportsbook made accessible to anyone in the US.

How To Bet Legally On The Super Bowl In California

Offshore sportsbooks allow bettors from any state to legally bet on sports, and ahead of this weekend’s Super Bowl California residents will be able to sign up to BetOnline, who also have a welcome offer ready to be claimed.

  1. Sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2,000
  3. Receive a 50% deposit match up to $1000

$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Claim Offer

Is Super Bowl Betting Legal In California?

California sports betting using state regulated sites is unavailable at this moment in time, but offshore betting is a legal avenue for fans of the NFL to venture down for this weekend’s Super Bowl.

While the issue of sports betting remains on the docket for state legislators, using offshore sportsbooks is a common way for fans of the NFL to bet on games in restricted states.

Super Bowl Betting For California Residents

The Super Bowl is a perfect showcase of BetOnline’s capability as a sports betting site, and California residents registering ahead of the game will find a comprehensive market list, with everything from points spreads to the position of the MVP winner.

There are also a handful of key advantages to signing up with BetOnline, for example:

  • Only a valid email and password is needed to sign up
  • Anyone 18+ in any state can bet
  • Crypto is accepted
  • Wide ranging player prop markets and better odds

$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Claim Offer

 

Content You May Like

 

 

Author image
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Massachusetts Sports Betting
American Football

LATEST Massachusetts Sports Betting Update: How To Bet On Super Bowl Today In MA

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  2min
Florida Sports Betting
American Football
Florida Sports Betting Update: Super Bowl Betting Available To FL Residents
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  1h

Florida sports betting is yet to be passed into law, but fans of the NFL can bet on the Super Bowl this weekend using legal and licensed sportsbooks, which can…

Texas sports betting
American Football
Texas Sports Betting Update: TX Residents CAN Bet On The Super Bowl
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  2h

Super Bowl Sunday is here, and Texas sports betting fans will be able to wager on the action by signing up to BetOnline. How to Bet Legally on the Super…

GTBets Super Bowl Prop Bets
American Football
GTBets Super Bowl Prop Bets: Top 5 Picks For Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  3h
eagles rain
American Football
Super Bowl 2023 Weather Forecast: Could Rain Give Eagles Upper Hand In Arizona?
Author image Andy Newton  •  4h
Nick Sirianni
American Football
The Andy Reid/Nick Sirianni Subplot That is Sure to Add Fuel to the Fire at Super Bowl LVII
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 9 2023
Super Bowl LVII Prize Money
American Football
Super Bowl LVII Prize Money Breakdown: How Much Do The Winners and Losers Receive?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 9 2023
Arrow to top