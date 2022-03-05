Cagliari vs Lazio top five betting offers and free bets for Serie A match

Cagliari will host Lazio in a Serie A clash at the Sardegna Arena this Saturday and our team has uncovered the top five betting offers and best free bets available for the match.

Best Cagliari vs Lazio free bets and betting offers

Looking for a Cagliari vs Lazio free bet? Check out the top five betting offers for the Serie A game and claim them below.

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Cagliari vs Lazio odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Cagliari 13/5 Draw 11/5 Lazio 11/10

How to claim a Cagliari vs Lazio free bet

Claiming the Cagliari vs Lazio free bet at bet365 is simple. Just follow the simple steps below and bet on the action at the Sardegna Arena for free.

Click this link to go to bet365 Sign up for a new betting account, filling in your basic details: name, age, address, etc. Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 qualifying bet on any sports market Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 will deposit £50 in free bet credits into your account

How to use your Cagliari vs Lazio free bets

Claiming and using your free bets at bet365 is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.

So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £50 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the Serie A clash between Cagliari vs Lazio.

You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at bet365. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.

Cagliari vs Lazio betting tips and prediction

Cagliari have seen great improvement in the new year as they have been beaten only once in Serie A during 2022. They have suffered three draws but have picked up two victories as well that have lifted them out of the relegation zone.

Walter Mazzarri’s side took a point off title contenders Napoli earlier this month. They looked even close to pulling off a memorable victory when Gaston Pereiro scored in the first half. However, Victor Osimhen’s late strike meant the spoils of the game were shared.

And last week, Cagliari registered a 2-1 victory at Torino, with Raoul Bellanova and Alessandro Deiola earning their names on the scoresheet.

However, they look unlikely to pick up any points from the upcoming home encounter against Lazio. Maurizio Sarri’s side are challenging for the European places while their rivals on Saturday are currently in relegation battle. The Eagles have also won six of their last seven matches against Cagaliari.

But considering Lazio haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last four league matches, we expect Cagliari to score in the match on Saturday.

Cagliari vs Lazio betting tips: Both Teams To Score @ 7/10 with bet365