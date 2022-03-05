Cagliari vs Lazio live stream: How to watch Serie A for free

Cagliari will host Lazio this Saturday at the Sardegna Arena, and here is how you can follow the match LIVE online.

How to watch Cagliari vs Lazio live stream for free

Cagliari vs Lazio preview

Cagliari are in desperate need of points to avoid relegation. They are currently just three points above the drop zone, having 25 points from 27 matches so far.

However, Walter Mazzarri’s men have looked very promising in the previous few weeks. They snatched a point off title contenders Napoli earlier this month, with Pereiro providing the vital goal in the 1-1 home encounter.

While Cagliari also emerged victorious against Torino at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino last weekend. The Sardinians scored goals in both halves through Bellanova and Deiola to claim full points from the away encounter.

Meanwhile, Lazio are winless in their last four matches across all competitions. They looked on course for a draw against Napoli in their previous league encounter when Pedro scored in the 88th minute to cancel out Lorenzo Insigne’s strike. However, Fabian Ruiz popped up with a superb injury time goal to pick up full points for his side.

Lazio are currently seventh in the league rankings, having secured 43 points from 27 matches.

Cagliari vs Lazio team news

Cagliari team news

Cagliari will have to contend with a few injuries this Saturday. Nahitan Nandez, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Kevin Strootman and Marko Rog will be missing as they are all injured at the moment. While the availability of midfielder Daniele Baselli is also doubtful due to an ankle issue.

Italian boss Walter Mazzarri is expected to feature an unchanged team which claimed a 2-1 victory over Torino last time out.

Cagliari predicted line-up

Cragno; Altare, Lovato, Goldaniga; Dalbert, Bellanova, Grassi, Deiola, Marin; Pedro, Pereiro

Lazio team news

Pedro returned to the squad after recovering from an ankle problem last time out. While Francesco Acerbi also made his comeback after remaining on the sidelines for several weeks.

Lucas Leiva and Luis Alberto will be available for Lazio this weekend as they have served their suspensions. But the Eagles will be missing Danilo Cataldi and Manuel Lazzari due to injury.

Lazio predicted lineup

Strakosha; Hysaj, Acerbi, Felipe, Marusic; Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Alberto; Pedro, Immobile, Zaccagni

