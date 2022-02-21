Cagliari v Napoli prediction: Italian Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

Napoli looking to climb into second place with a win over Cagliari.
Match Info: Date: 21st February 2022
Kickoff: 18:00 PM BST, Sardegna Arena
Cagliari v Napoli Prediction
Napoli would be eager to registered a win over Cagliari on Monday night. In the last five meetings between these two sides, the home team has won only once. Cagliari have registered just one win in their last five games across all competitions with the 2-1 win over Atalanta coming as something of a shock.
Napoli have lost just once in their last five outings and in their most recent Serie A game, held leaders Inter Milan to a 1-1 draw. They also held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Europa League Round of 32.
We predict a straightforward win for the Neopolitans are getting better with each passing week.
Cagliari v Napoli Prediction: Cagliari 0-1 Napoli @ 11/20 with Boyle Sports.
Cagliari v Napoli Betting Tips
Five of the last seven games between these two sides have seen less than three goals scored and we predict another closely fought encounter.
Cagliari v Napoli Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 9/11.
Cagliari v Napoli Betting Odds
Match Winner
[email protected] 11/2 with Boyle Sports
Draw @ 3/1 with Boyle Sports
[email protected] 11/20 with Boyle Sports
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 9/11
Under 2.5 @ 23/20
