Cadiz vs Rayo Vallecano live stream: How to watch La Liga for free

Cadiz will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league on Sunday afternoon.
Cadiz vs Rayo Vallecano live stream
Cadiz vs Rayo Vallecano Preview
The home side have failed to win five of their last six league matches but they have been difficult to beat in recent weeks. Cadiz have drawn their last three league matches and they will be hoping to pick up all three points here.
Rayo Vallecano on the other hand have been in abysmal form recently and they are heading into this game on the back of five consecutive league defeats.
Four of the last six meetings between these two sides have ended in draws and it remains to be seen who comes out on top here.
When does Cadiz vs Rayo Vallecano kick-off?
The La Liga clash between Cadiz vs Rayo Vallecano kicks off at 13:00 pm BST, on the 6th of March, at the Nuevo Mirandilla.
Cadiz vs Rayo Vallecano Team News
Cadiz team news
The home side will be without the services of Santiago Arzamendia and Florin Andone because of injuries.
Cadiz predicted line-up vs Rayo Vallecano: Ledesma; Hernandez, Fali, Chust; Akapo, Fede, Alcaraz, Espino; Perez, Negredo, Lozano
Rayo Vallecano team news
Meanwhile, the visitors are without Martin Merquelanz because of an injury. Alejandro Catena is suspended for the visitors.
Rayo Vallecano predicted line-up vs Cadiz: Zidane; Balliu, Saveljich, M Suarez, F Garcia; Comesana, Valentin; Palazon, Trejo, A Garcia; Guardiola
