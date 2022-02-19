Cadiz vs Getafe prediction: La Liga betting tips, odds and free bet

Cadiz will face Getafe on Saturday, with the two teams separated by six points at the bottom of the La Liga table.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 22:30

Date: 19th February 2022, Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla

Cadiz vs Getafe Prediction

Because both teams have some of the poorest attacking records in Spain’s top flight, the game is unlikely to be high-scoring. Cadiz has eight goals in 12 home games this season, while Getafe has only six goals in 12 away games in La Liga.

Los Piratas might climb out of the relegation zone with a win here, but considering their terrible home past, a win appears doubtful. Getafe has scored at least three goals in each of their last four games, but they have struggled on the road due to inconsistency and may struggle here.

However, most football betting sites believe that Getafe will win the game.

Cadiz vs Getafe Prediction: Cadiz 0-1 Getafe @ 6/4 with LiveScore Bet.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Cadiz vs Getafe Betting Tips

Cádiz comes into this game having drawn 0-0 with Celta Vigo in La Liga. Sergio González’s Cádiz have scored a total of 6 goals in their last six matches, an average of one goal per match.

Getafe and their traveling supporters will be hoping for a better result in this game after being defeated in their last La Liga match against Atlético Madrid.

Atlético de Madrid, on the other hand, had 11 shots on goal, seven of which were on target. Atlético Madrid’s goals came from ngel Correa, Matheus Cunha, and Mario Hermoso.

Cadiz vs Getafe Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 17/10.

Cadiz vs Getafe Betting Odds

Match Winner

Getafe @ 6/4 with LiveScore Bet

Draw @ 9/5 with LiveScore Bet

Cadiz @ 21/10 with LiveScore Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 17/10

Under 2.5 @ 4/9

Cadiz vs Getafe Free Bet

