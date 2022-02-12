Cadiz vs Celta Vigo prediction: La Liga betting tips, odds and free bet

Celta Vigo will travel to Nuevo Mirandilla on Saturday afternoon to face Cadiz, hoping to extend their good run of form in La Liga.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 18:00

Date: 12th February 2022, Nuevo Mirandilla

Cadiz vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Celta Vigo has improved dramatically since the turn of the year, and they are on track to finish comfortably in the middle of the table this season. On their day, players like Iago Aspas and Santi Mina can be lethal, and they’ll be eager to add to their goal tally in this match.

Cadiz has struggled to cope with the demands of the Spanish top division so far, and they are currently five points adrift of safety. Celta Vigo has been the superior team this season and should win this match.

Cadiz vs Celta Vigo Prediction: Cadiz 2-4 Celta Vigo @ 21/20 with 888Sport.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Cadiz vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Cádiz will be aiming for a better outcome after losing 2-1 to Mallorca in La Liga last time out.

Cádiz had 54% possession and 12 shots on goal, 5 of which were on target, in the encounter. Rubén Alcaraz was the only player who scored for Cádiz. RCD Mallorca had 17 shots on goal, five of which were on target. Mallorca’s goals came from Salva Sevilla and Vedat Muriqi.

Celta Vigo are coming off a 2-0 La Liga victory over Rayo Vallecano in their most recent match.

Celta Vigo had 51% possession and 13 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Brais Méndez was Celta Vigo’s only goal scorer. Rayo Vallecano had 11 shots on goal, but none of them were on target.

Cadiz vs Celta Vigo Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 17/12.

Cadiz vs Celta Vigo Betting Odds

Match Winner

Celta Vigo @ 21/20 with 888Sport

Draw @ 9/4 with 888Sport

Cadiz @ 57/20 with 888Sport

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 17/12

Under 2.5 @ 7/10

Cadiz vs Celta Vigo Free Bet

