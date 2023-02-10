NFL

BUSR Super Bowl Offer: $2,500 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs

Gia Nguyen
The 2023 Super Bowl will kick off on Sunday and fans can get into the game with up to $2,500 in free bets at BUSR Sportsbook.

$2,500 in Free Bets for Super Bowl 2023 Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

BUSR Super Bowl Betting Offer — 150% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500

Football fans don’t have to break the bank to win big on Super Bowl Sunday.

BUSR is offering NFL fans a chance to boost their bankroll for the big game with one of the biggest Super Bowl betting offers in the US.

New members can claim a 150% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 for the Eagles vs Chiefs game on Sunday.

How To Claim Your Super Bowl Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with BUSR
  2. Deposit $1600 and receive a 150% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $2,500 in free Super Bowl offers
Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 150% bonus can be claimed on the first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $2,500

How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At BUSR

After signing into your BUSR betting account, players can start making their Super Bowl bets.

Here’s how to place your first bet on Super Bowl Sunday:

  • Find the ‘American Football’ section
  • Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection
  • Place your Super Bowl bet

Why You Should Join BUSR For The Super Bowl

BUSR offers one of the biggest Super Bowl betting offers on the web.

In addition to the $2,500 in NFL bets, BUSR offers a wide variety of bonuses, including free Super Bowl bets, reloads, and more.

BUSR has a strong selection of Super Bowl betting options, including game lines, player props, and same-game parlays.

The online sportsbook is available in both the US and Canada, making it accessible for all fans via a mobile device, tablet, or desktop computer.

Along with the biggest Super Bowl betting offer, there are several other reasons to place your bet at BUSR this weekend.

Key Reasons to Bet with BUSR:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
