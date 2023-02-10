NFL

BUSR Offers $2,500 in Free Bets For Super Bowl 2023

Gia Nguyen
NFL fans can gear up for Super Bowl Sunday by claiming $2,500 in free bets at BUSR.

BUSR Super Bowl Free Bets — 150% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500

Football fans can boost their bankroll for free on Sunday by signing up for BUSR.

The online sportsbook is giving away $2,500 in free bets for Super Bowl 2023.

Football fans don’t have to break the bank to win big on Super Bowl Sunday.

New members can claim a 150% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 for the Eagles vs Chiefs game.

How To Claim Your Super Bowl Bets:

  1. Click to register with BUSR
  2. Deposit $1,600 and receive a 150% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $2,500 in free Super Bowl bets
Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 150% bonus can be claimed on the first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $2,500

How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At BUSR

First, players must log on to their BUSR account in order to place their Super Bowl bets.

Here’s how to place your first bet on Super Bowl Sunday:

  • Find the ‘American Football’ section
  • Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection
  • Place your Super Bowl bet

Why You Should Join BUSR For The Super Bowl

BUSR has one of the biggest free bet offers this weekend for Super Bowl 2023.

Americans don’t have to break the bank to bet on the Super Bowl. Instead, BUSR offers a wide variety of betting bonuses to satisfy every player’s needs.

The online sportsbook accepts credit cards and crypto making it simple for fans to deposit their cash and start playing right away.

Along with the biggest Super Bowl free bets, there are several other reasons to place your bet at BUSR this weekend.

Key Reasons to Bet with BUSR:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
