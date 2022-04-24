Burnley vs Wolves Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

When Burnley will host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon, they will be eager to give their Premier League survival prospects a major boost.

The Clarets are coming off a 2-0 win over Southampton on Thursday, while the Wolves haven’t played in the Premier League since losing 1-0 to Newcastle United on April 8.

Burnley vs Wolves Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Burnley 33/20 Wolves 19/20 Draw 21/10

Burnley vs Wolves Predictions

Wolverhampton Wanderers have had a shaky start to the season and will need to be at their best this weekend. The visitors have a strong squad and a chance to finish in the top six.

Burnley has had a difficult season and will have to work hard in the coming weeks to avoid relegation. Wolverhampton Wanderers are now the better team and should win this game.

Burnley vs Wolves Betting Tips

Burnley will be looking to build on their recent 2-0 Premier League victory over Southampton.

In five of the last six games in which Burnley has participated, fewer than three goals have been scored per match. In that time period, their opponents scored a total of 9 goals, while Burnley only managed to score 6. Nonetheless, only time will tell if that trend will continue in the forthcoming match.

Whereas Wolves and its supporters will be hoping for a better result here after losing their previous Premier League match against Newcastle United.

Wolverhampton Wanderers had 59% possession and 5 shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the match. Newcastle United had 12 shots on goal, four of which were on target. Newcastle United’s Chris Wood scored in the 72nd minute.

In their last six games, Bruno Lage’s Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored nine goals. During the same time frame, they have been outscored by a total of seven goals.

How to Watch Burnley vs Wolves Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC. Alternatively, you can follow the Burnley vs Wolves clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

When is Burnley vs Wolves?

Burnley vs Wolves will be played on 24th April 2022.

What time does Burnley vs Wolves Kick Off?

Burnley vs Wolves will kick off at 18:00.

Burnley vs Wolves Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Burnley Team News

For Sunday’s Premier League match against Wolves, Burnley will be missing Erik Pieters, Ben Mee, Ashley Westwood, and Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Burnley Predicted Line Up

Pope; Roberts, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor; McNeil, Brownhill, Cork, Cornet; Weghorst, Rodriguez

Wolves Team News

Wolves are without Ruben Neves, Daniel Podence, and Max Kilman due to injuries, but Raul Jimenez has returned from a suspension and should lead the attack.

Wolves Predicted Line Up

Sa; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Jonny, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Marcal; Neto, Jimenez, Trincao

