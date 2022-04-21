Burnley vs Southampton Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Burnley will be desperate to pick up a home win when they take on Southampton in the Premier League on Thursday evening.
Burnley vs Southampton Palace Odds
Burnley vs Southampton Predictions
The home side have recently relieved Sean Dyche of his duties after a series of disappointing results and they will be hoping to preserve their status as a Premier League club next season.
Burnley have lost four of their last six matches in the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether they can get out of the relegation zone in the coming weeks. They are currently 18th in the league table.
Meanwhile, Southampton are 13th in the league table and they are coming into this match on the back of four defeats in their last six Premier League outings as well.
Both teams are in disappointing form and this should be an evenly matched contest.
Burnley vs Southampton Prediction: Burnley 2-2 Southampton @ 12/1 with Bet Storm
Burnley vs Southampton Betting Tips
Southampton have conceded 15 goals in their last six matches across all competitions and they will have to tighten up at the back in order to grind out a positive result here.
Meanwhile, Burnley have been quite disappointing defensively as well and they have conceded 13 goals in the last six outings.
Furthermore, the last two meetings between these two sides have produced a total of nine goals and this one is unlikely to be any different. A high scoring game is definitely on the cards here.
Burnley vs Southampton betting tip: Over 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with Bet Storm
When is Burnley vs Southampton?
The Premier League clash between Burnley vs Southampton will be played on the 21st of April at Turf Moor.
What time does Burnley vs Southampton Kick-Off?
The Premier League clash between Burnley vs Southampton kicks off at 19:45 pm BST.
Burnley vs Southampton Team News and Predicted Line-Ups
Burnley Team News
Burnley will be without the services of Johann Gudmundsson, Erik Pieters, Ben Mee and Ashley Westwood due to injuries.
Burnley Predicted Starting Line-Up
Pope; Roberts, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor; McNeil, Cork, Brownhill, Cornet; Rodriguez, Weghorst
Southampton Team News
Southampton will be without Alex McCarthy because of an injury.
Southampton Predicted Starting Line-Up
Forster; Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters; S. Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi; Adams, Broja
