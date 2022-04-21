Burnley vs Southampton Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 7/1 Shot

Burnley hosts Southampton in the Premier League on Thursday evening and they will be looking to boost their chances of escaping relegation this season with a win.

Take a look below at what we are backing for our 7/1 Burnley vs Southampton bet builder tips.

The Clarets have recently sacked manager Sean Dyche and U23 manager Mike Jackson is currently in charge of the 18th placed Premier League club and it will be interesting to see if he can help turn things around for the home side.

Burnley are currently four points adrift of safety and they will be determined to pick up all three points here.

Meanwhile, Southampton are in similar form heading into this contest but they have the better team on paper. It remains to be seen whether Ralph Hasenhuttl can help his side bounce back with a positive result away from home.

The last time these two sides met in the Premier League, they played out a 2-2 draw and Thursday’s contest is likely to be a close one as well.

Burnley to win @ 4/5 with LiveScore Bet

Burnley managed to pick up a win and a draw in their last three Premier League outings and they will fancy their chances of getting something against a struggling Southampton side.

The visitors have conceded 15 goals in their last six matches across all competitions and they have picked up just one win in that time.

The home side will be full of motivation heading into this contest because of their position in the Premier League table and they should be able to grind out a narrow win here.

Bet Builder Tip: Burnley to win @ 13/8 with LiveScore Bet

Over 2.5 Goals @ 20/21 with LiveScore Bet

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 18 goals and a high scoring game is likely to be on the cards here as well.

Both teams will be playing for the three points here and it could be an open contest with a fair few chances for either side.

Burnley and Southampton have been quite disappointing defensively in recent weeks. Southampton have conceded 15 goals in their last six matches across all competitions and Burnley have conceded 13 in that time.

Bet Builder Tip: Over 2.5 goals @ 19/20 with LiveScore Bet

Maxwell Cornet to score anytime @ 12/5 with LiveScore Bet

The versatile fullback produced an outstanding performance against Everton in recent weeks and the home fans will be hoping he can step up and deliver once again.

The 25-year-old Ivorian has done well in the Premier League this season and he has scored 7 goals in just 17 starts for the Clarets.

Bet Builder Tip: Maxwell Cornet to score anytime @ 2/1 with LiveScore Bet

Burnley vs Southampton Bet Builder Tip @ 7/1 with LiveScore Bet

Bet on Burnley to win the game with Maxwell Cornet scoring anytime. Also, add both teams to score to the Acca.