Burnley vs Newcastle United Betting Tips: Premier League Predictions and Odds

Burnley welcome Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United to Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon, knowing that three points would secure their place in next season’s Premier League – but failing to win could be fatal.
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Best Football Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Burnley vs Newcastle United Betting Tips
- Our Tip – Maxwel Cornet to Score Anytime @ 17/10 on 888sport
Burnley’s record signing is the Clarets’ top scorer in the Premier League this season by quite the distance. Eight goals for the Ivorian places him five ahead of centre-half Ben Mee in second with three goals.
Michael Jackson’s side’s Premier League status is on the line, a league which they’ve played in continuously for six years since promotion from the Championship in 2016.
Cornet isn’t afraid to have a pop at goal if he creates enough space for himself, and averages 1.7 shots on goal per game, 0.8 of which are on target. In a Burnley side that has scored just 33 goals in 37 games all season, the 25-year-old is doing well with such little service.
Burnley need a hero, and who better to call upon than the man they paid the big bucks for?
Burnley vs Newcastle United Predictions
- Our Prediction – 1-1 draw @ 11/2 on 888sport
The Clarets need three points more than anything on Sunday afternoon, but with their continued struggles in the final third this season we’re tipping a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor which could still see them stay up if Leeds fail to beat Brighton.
In the pair’s last meeting back in December, Callum Wilson’s first-half strike was the only goal of the game at St. James’ Park. Burnley haven’t beaten Newcastle in the league since December 2019, with three losses and one draw in that span over two years.
Burnley are the bookies’ favourites due to the occasion and the likelihood of Eddie Howe rotating his starting eleven, but when called upon so far this season Burnley have failed to deliver.
Newcastle are a much stronger squad on paper, and even with heavy rotation they could still look like a mismatch against Burnley’s best side.
We’re tipping a 1-1 draw in Sunday’s huge showdown.
Burnley vs Newcastle United Odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Burnley
|23/20
|Draw
|119/50
|Newcastle United
|11/5
More Football Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Free Bet Up to £25
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus