Burnley v Manchester City Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Burnley take on Manchester City in a Premier League encounter where a win would keep the reigning champions on course for another league title.

Burnley v Manchester City Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers BURNLEY 14/1 MANCHESTER CITY 1/5 Draw 11/2

Burnley v Manchester City Predictions

The Clarets are still in trouble and aren’t out of the woods yet. Sean Dyche’s men are in 19th place in the league standings and could be staring at life in the Championship next season.

The Citizens lead Liverpool on top of the league standings by just a point. So you can imagine how worried Pep Guardiola will be about the current state of affairs. They were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace in their most recent league outing.

However, the Blues head into this game as favorites.

Burnley v Manchester City prediction: Manchester City to win @ 1/5 with Bet UK

Burnley v Manchester City Betting Tips

Burnley v Manchester City betting tip: Over 2.5 goals @ 8/13 with Bet UK

How to Watch Burnley v Manchester City Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Burnley v Manchester City clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK Follow all the action from Burnley v Manchester City with Bet UK

When is Burnley v Manchester City?

The game will take place on April 2, 2022.

What time does Burnley v Manchester City Kick Off?

The game kicks off at 15:00 PM UK time

Burnley v Manchester City Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Burnley Team News

Burnley head into this encounter without Nathan Collins who saw red against Brentford. Ben Mee is still out injured so Kevin Long is likely to make his first appearance of the season.

Matej Vydra might be involved after recovering from an elbow injury. However, Erik Pieters and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are still out.

Burnley Predicted Line Up

Pope; Roberts, Tarkowski, Long, Taylor; Lennon, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Weghorst, Cornet

Manchester City Team News

For the visitors, Ruben Dias is still on the sidelines while Benjamin Mendy’s suspension means that he misses out again. Ederson has recovered from his illness while both Raheem Sterling and John Stones set to shake off their respective injury issues.

Manchester City Predicted Line Up

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Sterling, Foden, Mahrez

Best Burnley v Manchester City Free Bets