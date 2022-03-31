Burnley v Manchester City Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Burnley take on Manchester City in a Premier League encounter where a win would keep the reigning champions on course for another league title.
The Clarets are still in trouble and aren’t out of the woods yet. Sean Dyche’s men are in 19th place in the league standings and could be staring at life in the Championship next season.
The Citizens lead Liverpool on top of the league standings by just a point. So you can imagine how worried Pep Guardiola will be about the current state of affairs. They were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace in their most recent league outing.
However, the Blues head into this game as favorites.
You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.
When is Burnley v Manchester City?
The game will take place on April 2, 2022.
What time does Burnley v Manchester City Kick Off?
The game kicks off at 15:00 PM UK time
Burnley v Manchester City Team News and Predicted Line Ups
Burnley Team News
Burnley head into this encounter without Nathan Collins who saw red against Brentford. Ben Mee is still out injured so Kevin Long is likely to make his first appearance of the season.
Matej Vydra might be involved after recovering from an elbow injury. However, Erik Pieters and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are still out.
Burnley Predicted Line Up
Pope; Roberts, Tarkowski, Long, Taylor; Lennon, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Weghorst, Cornet
Manchester City Team News
For the visitors, Ruben Dias is still on the sidelines while Benjamin Mendy’s suspension means that he misses out again. Ederson has recovered from his illness while both Raheem Sterling and John Stones set to shake off their respective injury issues.
Manchester City Predicted Line Up
Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Sterling, Foden, Mahrez
