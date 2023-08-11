Soccer

Burnley vs Man City Premier League Betting Picks: Champions Can Get Off To Perfect Start

Andy Newton
The English Premier League is back with a bang today as the Champions for the last three seasons Manchester City get going with a Friday clash away at newly promoted Burnley.

Burnley vs Man City Picks: City Have Lost Just 1 of Their Last 31 vs Burnley

The new 2023/24 Premier League season kicks-off today and it’s the 7-time winners Manchester City that get us going.

City, who have also won the Premier League for the last three seasons will be looking this time to become the first soccer side to land four English top-flight titles on the bounce.

Vincent Kompany Returns To Face Former Club

Manchester City take on Burnley on Friday in their curtain-raiser game and the added subplot here will surround Claret’s boss Vincent Kompany, who used to play for City.

Burnley won promotion to the Premier League last season by storming away to win the Championship by 10 points and this set up a ninth appearance in the world’s most lucrative competition. Their best finish to date was in the 2017-18 campaign when ending 7th.

The match betting ahead of Friday’s game suggest all three points will be going to City with the best US soccer sportsbooks going -290 for a win for the champions, with the draw +450 and a shock Burnley win +805.

City and Burnley Met In The FA Cup Last Season

Despite Burnley having a season away from the Premier League last time, this still didn’t stop the sides meeting as they faced-off in the FA Cup in 2023 – a match City thumped Burnley 6-0 in.

The recent head-to-heads also tell us that City have lost just 1 of their last 31 vs Burnley and have beaten them ‘to nil’ without letting a goal in, when playing them in their last seven.

Other options in the betting markets could be to side with Over 2.5 Goals (3+ scored in total in the match) as this has paid out in 16 of the last 22 clashes (73%), while it could also pay to note that both teams didn’t score in 10 of the last 11 meetings (91%).

Haaland The Favourite To Score

With a monster 36 Premier League goals last term, City’s Erling Haaland is, of course, going to be popular in the scoring markets and can be backed at -143 to score at least one, or +275 to notch 2+ goals, or +1100 to fire in his first hat-trick of the season.

Overall it’s a game that City will be fully expected to get another title defence off to a winning start. They are a bit short, however, in the match betting market, so why not side for 3 (or more) goals to be scored in the match?

This bet has paid out in 73% of the last 22 meetings between City and Burnley which gives us a fair strike-rate to back this up with.

Burnley vs Man City Betting Pick: OVER 2.5 GOALS @ -144

Burnley vs Man City Match Details

📅Time/Date: 3:00pm (ET), Friday, August 11, 2023
🎲 Burnley vs Man City Odds: Burnley +805 | Draw +450 | Man City -290

Burnley vs Man City Main Betting Markets

Match Betting
Burnley +805
Draw +450
Man City – 290

Goals Betting
Over 2.5 Goals -114
Under 2.5 Goals -102

Andy Newton

