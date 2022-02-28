Burnley vs Leicester live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

Burnley host Leicester City in a Premier League clash at Turf Moor this Tuesday, and here is how you can follow the game LIVE online.

Burnley vs Leicester preview

Following a torrid run of recent results that have seen Leicester City amass just two points from the last 15 available to them, Brendan Rodgers’ side now finds itself down in 13th place in the Premier League table, with just 27 points from 23 games.

In their last taste of EPL action, the Foxes went down to Midlands rival Wolverhampton Wanderers, 1-2, at Molineux. Ademola Lookman cancelled out a fine Ruben Neves strike for the Wolves’ opener but Daniel Podence’s 66th-minute strike was enough to wrap up the points for Wolves despite all the Leicester pressure and possession.

Prior to that, Brendan Rodgers’ team had lost Liverpool and Spurs, while managing just two points from draws against West Ham and Brighton. The run has seen the Foxes slip to 13th in the table, closer to the relegation zone than they are the European places near the top of the division.

Burnley, meanwhile, might be down in 18th place, but Sean Dyche’s side has been on a good run of form recently and could clamber out of the bottom three for the first time since the opening month of the season with a win at Turf Moor tomorrow.

In the Clarets’ last five games, they’ve picked up crucial wins against Brighton (3-0) and Tottenham Hotspur (1-0), drawn vs Manchester United and Watford, and lost just once to newly anointed Carabou Cup champions Liverpool.

Another positive result tomorrow could see Burnley go up as high as 15th from 18th in the table, ahead of the likes of Everton, managerless Leeds United, and Brentford.

Leicester did at least defeat Randers, 4-1, in midweek Europa Conference League action, which will give Brendan Rodgers’ side a much-needed confidence boost ahead of Tuesday’s game. But, when Burnley’s defense kicks into gear as it has done in recent weeks, conceding just three goals in five games, Turf Moor is a tough out for any side – just ask Man U and Spurs.

As such, we believe that this is likely to be a very close game and one that should be plenty of fun to watch. So, remember, you can follow along with all the action for free just as long as you’ve got a funded betting account (£5+) at bet365.

Burnley vs Leicester team news

Burnley team news

Burnley fans can look forward to welcoming back forward Matej Vydra who has recovered from a hernia operation and could make the bench for Tuesday’s match. Fellow striker Maxwel Cornet, who made the bench against Palace last week after an injury is also back in contention for a place in the starting XI.

Charlie Taylor joined Cornet on the bench for the visit to Selhurst Park and is expected to come back in for Erik Pieters who was injured in the same game.

Burnley predicted line-up

Pope; Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Lennon, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Weghorst, Cornet

Leicester team news

As they have been for most of the season, Leicester are still short of options at the back where Wesley Fofana, Timothy Castagne, Jonny Evans, and Ryan Bertrand remain on the injury list.

Jamie Vardy is back in training after missing most of this year’s football through injury. The former England international is not expected to start the game but could be called upon as a substitute if required.

Leicester predicted lineup

Schmeichel; Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans; Lookman, Maddison, Barnes; Daka

