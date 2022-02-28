Burnley vs Leicester top five betting offers and free bets for Premier League match

Leicester City travel to relegation-threatened Burnley in a midweek Premier League clash and our team has uncovered the top five betting offers and best free bets available for the match.

Burnley vs Leicester odds: Foxes favourites for Prem clash

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Burnley 19/10 Draw 12/5 Leicester 7/5

Burnley vs Leicester betting tips and prediction

Leicester City boast one of the most impressive starting XI’s in the entire Premier League, certainly outside of the top four, and fans of the club would likely have begun the campaign expecting a push for the UEFA Champions League spots at the summit of the table.

But things just haven’t gone according to plan for the Foxes.

In fact, in the last five league games, Brendan Rodgers’ side has suffered defeats to Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Wolverhampton Wanderers, picking up just two points along the way in draws against Brighton and West Ham United. The poor run has seen the Foxes drop down to 13th in the league table and out of the running for Europe for the moment at least.

To put this poor recent run into context, tomorrow’s opponent Burnley find themselves in 18th place in the division and in two points from safety in the relegation zone. But even Sean Dyche’s side can claim to be on a vastly better run than the Foxes.

Burnley have won two, drawn two, and lost just one (0-1…vs Liverpool) of their past five matches, and have gone up against equally impressive opposition in the molds of Manchester United (1-1), Spurs (1-0), and Brighton (3-0) and emerged with points in the bag.

It may have been off the table at the beginning of the season but, should Burnley win another crucial three points against Leicester on Tuesday, you’d have to consider the Foxes part of the relegation battle, too, since they would be just three points ahead of the Clarets in the league standings, all be it with a game in hand.

Based mostly on the recent form just mentioned, but consolidated by the superior underdog odds available on the home side, we’re backing Burnley to stick the screw in on Brendan Rodgers, leapfrog Everton, Leeds United, and Brentford out of the bottom three and up to 15th, and plunge Leicester down into unfamiliar territory in the process with a big win at Turf Moor come Tuesday night.

Burnley vs Leicester betting tips: Burnley to win @ 19/10 with bet365