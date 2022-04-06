Burnley vs Everton Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Burnley will play Everton at Turf Moor on Wednesday night in a relegation battle between two struggling Premier League sides. With the same number of games played, the Toffees are three points above the drop zone in 17th place, while the Clarets are four points further adrift in 19th place.

Burnley vs Everton Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Burnley 8/5 Everton 19/10 Draw 21/10

Burnley vs Everton Predictions

Burnley is now in 19th place in the Premier League table, and they are fighting for their lives to avoid relegation this season. The hosts were defeated 2-0 by Manchester City over the weekend and will be looking to bounce back in this match.

Everton, on the other hand, is currently in 17th place in the league table, having failed to live up to expectations this season. The Toffees have a point to prove this week after a humiliating 2-1 loss to West Ham United in their previous match.

Everton has struggled in almost every part of their game this season and is in desperate need of some motivation. The Toffees are on the verge of relegation and cannot afford a poor performance this week.

On their day, Burnley is capable of pulling off an upset and will need to step up in this match. On Wednesday, both teams are evenly matched and might play to a draw.

Burnley vs Everton prediction: Burnley 1-1 Everton @ 21/10 with Bet UK

Burnley vs Everton Betting Tips

Burnley will be hoping for a better result here after losing 0-2 to Manchester City in the Premier League last time out.

Burnley had 23 percent possession and three shots on goal, one of which was on target. Manchester City’s opponents had 18 shots on goal, six of which were on target. Manchester City’s goals came from Kevin De Bruyne (5′) and Ilkay Gündoan (25′).

Whereas Everton and its traveling supporters will be hoping for a better result here after losing their previous Premier League match against West Ham United.

Everton had 44 percent possession and 13 shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the encounter. Mason Holgate (53′) was Everton’s lone player to score. West Ham United had 11 shots on goal, five of which were on target. West Ham United scored with Aaron Cresswell (32′) and Jarrod Bowen (58′).

Burnley vs Everton betting tip: Burnley vs Everton to win @ 21/10 with Bet UK

How to Watch Burnley vs Everton Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Burnley vs Everton clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK Follow all the action from Burnley vs Everton with Bet UK

When is Burnley vs Everton ?

Burnley vs Everton will be played on 6th April 2022.

What time does Burnley vs Everton Kick Off?

Burnley vs Everton will kick off at 23:30.

Burnley vs Everton Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Burnley Team News

Burnley has no fitness concerns for this game.

Burnley Predicted Line Up: Pope; Roberts, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor; Lennon, Westwood, Cork, Brownhill, Cornet; Weghorst

Everton Team News

Fabian Delph (Unknown Injury), Cenk Tosun (Thigh muscle rupture), and Tom Davies (Knee Injury) won’t be playing for Everton.

Everton Predicted Line Up: Pickford; Kenny, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gordon, Holgate, Doucoure, Gray; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Best Burnley vs Everton Free Bets