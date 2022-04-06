Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News burnley vs everton odds prediction betting tips and live stream 6th april 2022

Burnley vs Everton Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Updated

16 seconds ago

on

everton

Burnley will play Everton at Turf Moor on Wednesday night in a relegation battle between two struggling Premier League sides. With the same number of games played, the Toffees are three points above the drop zone in 17th place, while the Clarets are four points further adrift in 19th place.

Burnley vs Everton Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Burnley 8/5 BetUK logo
Everton 19/10 BetUK logo
Draw 21/10 BetUK logo

Burnley vs Everton Predictions

Burnley is now in 19th place in the Premier League table, and they are fighting for their lives to avoid relegation this season. The hosts were defeated 2-0 by Manchester City over the weekend and will be looking to bounce back in this match.

Everton, on the other hand, is currently in 17th place in the league table, having failed to live up to expectations this season. The Toffees have a point to prove this week after a humiliating 2-1 loss to West Ham United in their previous match.

Everton has struggled in almost every part of their game this season and is in desperate need of some motivation. The Toffees are on the verge of relegation and cannot afford a poor performance this week.
On their day, Burnley is capable of pulling off an upset and will need to step up in this match. On Wednesday, both teams are evenly matched and might play to a draw.

Burnley vs Everton prediction: Burnley 1-1 Everton @ 21/10 with Bet UK

Best Football Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Burnley vs Everton Betting Tips

Burnley will be hoping for a better result here after losing 0-2 to Manchester City in the Premier League last time out.

Burnley had 23 percent possession and three shots on goal, one of which was on target. Manchester City’s opponents had 18 shots on goal, six of which were on target. Manchester City’s goals came from Kevin De Bruyne (5′) and Ilkay Gündoan (25′).

Whereas Everton and its traveling supporters will be hoping for a better result here after losing their previous Premier League match against West Ham United.

Everton had 44 percent possession and 13 shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the encounter. Mason Holgate (53′) was Everton’s lone player to score. West Ham United had 11 shots on goal, five of which were on target. West Ham United scored with Aaron Cresswell (32′) and Jarrod Bowen (58′).

Burnley vs Everton betting tip: Burnley vs Everton to win @ 21/10 with Bet UK

How to Watch Burnley vs Everton Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Burnley vs Everton clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from Burnley vs Everton with Bet UK

When is Burnley vs Everton ?

Burnley vs Everton will be played on 6th April 2022.

What time does Burnley vs Everton Kick Off?

Burnley vs Everton will kick off at 23:30.

Burnley vs Everton Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Burnley Team News

Burnley has no fitness concerns for this game.

Burnley Predicted Line Up: Pope; Roberts, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor; Lennon, Westwood, Cork, Brownhill, Cornet; Weghorst

Everton Team News

Fabian Delph (Unknown Injury), Cenk Tosun (Thigh muscle rupture), and Tom Davies (Knee Injury) won’t be playing for Everton.

Everton Predicted Line Up: Pickford; Kenny, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gordon, Holgate, Doucoure, Gray; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Best Burnley vs Everton Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...
260 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New Customer Offer - Open to new accounts only. Deposit £20 and turnover your deposit five (5) times on the Sportsbook - trebles and accumulators (with three or more selections only), minimum odds each selection 1/2 (1.50) - and you’ll receive a £20 Free Bet. Additional deposits may be required in order to fulfil the turnover conditions, which must be met within 90 days of depositing. Bets placed using Free Bets or Bonus funds, or bets that have been Cashed Out or Edited, do not count towards turnover requirements. The Free Bet will expire seven days after being credited and can only be placed as a win only single bet on the Sportsbook. Free Bet stake not included in returns

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens