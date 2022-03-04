Burnley vs Chelsea top five betting offers and free bets for Premier League match

When Chelsea travels to Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon to face Burnley, they will be looking to make it three Premier League victories in a row. The Blues are presently third in the table, 16 points behind leaders Manchester City with two games remaining, while Burnley is 18th, one point below 17th-placed Everton.

Burnley vs Chelsea odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Chelsea 9/20 Draw 10/3 Burnley 6/1

Burnley vs Chelsea betting tips and prediction

Burnley had a strong month in February. In their last three Premier League games, they have collected seven points. Sean Dyche’s side should be commended for beating Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur while drawing with Crystal Palace.

However, their perfect streak came to an end last weekend when they were defeated 2-0 by Leicester City. The defeat dropped the Clarets back into the relegation zone. With 21 points from 25 games, they are currently ranked 18th in the table. Burnley is three points behind Brentford in 15th position but has two games in hand on Thomas Frank’s side.

With 23 points from 26 games, Leeds United sits in 16th place. To put it bluntly, Burnley will be desperate for a win against Chelsea on Saturday. Next weekend, Burnley will meet Brentford in what might be a pivotal match in the relegation battle.

Chelsea, however, is still recovering from their defeat in the League Cup final. The Blues were defeated on penalties by Liverpool. They’ve since defeated Luton Town 3-2 in the FA Cup fifth round.

Chelsea hasn’t played in the Premier League in over a month. However, with 50 points from 25 games, they are still in third place in the Premier League table. They have two games in hand with fourth-placed Manchester United, who have 47 points.

This season, Thomas Tuchel’s side has performed admirably on the road, collecting 27 points from 13 Premier League away games.

This appears to be a difficult encounter for Chelsea, but the Blues have relished their Premier League visits to Turf Moor, and we anticipate Tuchel’s team to pick up another three points on Saturday.

