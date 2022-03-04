Burnley vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

When Chelsea travels to Turf Moor to face Burnley, they will be seeking to make it three victories in a row. Watch the live stream for free by following the easiest guide mentioned below.

How to watch Burnley vs Chelsea live stream for free

Burnley vs Chelsea preview

Burnley will be looking for a better outcome after losing 0-2 to Leicester City in their last Premier League match.

Burnley had 45% possession and nine shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the match. Leicester City had 22 shots on goal, 6 of which were on target, against their opponents. For Leicester City, goals were scored by James Maddison (82′) and Jamie Vardy (90′).

In five of the last six matches in which Burnley has played, there have been fewer than three goals per game. During this time, rival teams scored a total of five goals, while Burnley scored six. Nonetheless, we’ll have to wait and see if the trend continues in this encounter.

On the other hand, Chelsea enters the contest on the back of a 2-3 FA Cup victory over Luton Town.

Chelsea enjoyed 76% possession and 17 shots on goal, nine of which were on target, during that encounter. Salguez (27′), Timo Werner (68′), and Romelu Lukaku (78′) scored goals for Chelsea. Luton Town, on the other hand, had five attempts on goal, three of which were successful. Luton Town scored two goals in the first half: Reece Burke (2′) and Harry Cornick (40′).

Chelsea’s defensive players have put in a string of strong performances, with three goals conceded in their last six matches. Their own forwards have scored nine times in the same time span.

Burnley vs Chelsea team news

Burnley team news

Erik Pieters, Dale Stephens, Matej Vydra, and Johann Berg Gudmundsson will all be unavailable for Burnley on Saturday, while Ben Mee is a significant doubt owing to a knee ailment he had against Leicester last time out.

Burnley predicted line-up

Pope; Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Lennon, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Weghorst, Cornet

Chelsea team news

Chelsea will be without Ben Chilwell for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery, while Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are doubtful, but Hakim Ziyech and Trevoh Chalobah should be in the team.

Chelsea predicted lineup

Mendy; Chalobah, T Silva, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Havertz, Lukaku, Mount

