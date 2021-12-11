Countries
×
https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/uk-fg.svg United Kingdom https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/011-united-states.svg United States https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/flag-germany.svg Deutschland
Home News burnley v west ham united preview prediction and betting tips

Football Betting Tips – Burnley v West Ham United preview & prediction

updated

3 hours ago

on

West Ham United will be hoping to continue their impressive start to the season when they take on Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
 

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.

Match Info

Kick-Off: 14:00 GMT, Turf Moor Stadium. 

Burnley v West Ham United preview

The Hammers are coming into this game on the back of an impressive win over Chelsea in their last league game and they will be confident of grinding out all three points here.
 
The Londoners were beaten by Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League during the midweek and they will be determined to bounce back strongly.
 
Burnley are on a winless run right now and they will need to improve immensely in order to pick up a home win against the hammers.

Burnley v West Ham United team news

Burnley possible starting line-up: Pope; Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Vydra, Wood

West Ham United possible starting line-up: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio

Burnley v West Ham United form guide

Burnley have failed to win 16 of their last 17 Premier League matches and they will be massive underdogs heading into this contest.
 
Meanwhile, West Ham are unbeaten in four of their last six Premier League matches and they have managed to beat Burnley in their last two meetings.

Burnley v West Ham United betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Burnley v West Ham United from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Burnley 13/5
• Draw – 13/5
• West Ham United – 21/20

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10

Burnley v West Ham United prediction

West Ham have picked up impressive results against the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool in recent weeks and the Hammers will be confident of picking up an away win here.
 
Burnley are lacking in confidence and form right now and they are on a four-match winless run. The visitors should be able to edge this one.
 

Prediction: West Ham to win at 21/20 with Betfred

Bet on West Ham to beat Burnley at 21/20 with Betfred

Burnley v West Ham United Free Bet at Betfred

image 2021 10 19T11 05 27 625Z

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £30 in free bets.

To get £30 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

  1. Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page
  2. Using promotional code SPORTS60, sign up and make a small deposit
  3. Bet £10 on any sports event
  4. Once your qualifying bet has settled, Betfred will deposit £30 in free bets into your account

Click here to get £30 in free sports bets at Betfred

© 2006-2021. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens