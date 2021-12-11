Football Betting Tips – Burnley v West Ham United preview & prediction

The Hammers are coming into this game on the back of an impressive win over Chelsea in their last league game and they will be confident of grinding out all three points here.

The Londoners were beaten by Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League during the midweek and they will be determined to bounce back strongly.

Burnley are on a winless run right now and they will need to improve immensely in order to pick up a home win against the hammers.