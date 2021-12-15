Countries
Football Betting Tips – Burnley v Watford preview & prediction

Burnley will be hoping to pick up their first win in a while when they take on Watford in the Premier League this week.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 19:30 GMT, Turf Moor. 

Burnley v Watford preview

Burnley are currently 18th in the league table and they will be hoping to get out of the relegation zone with the three points here.
 
Watford are on a losing run and they will be under pressure to pick up a vital away win.
 
The Hornets are just two points clear of Burnley in 17th place and this game could end up proving to be a relegation six-pointer.

Burnley v Watford team news

Burnley possible starting line-up: Pope; Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Rodriguez, Wood

Watford possible starting line-up: Bachmann; Femenia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Rose; Kucka, Sissoko, Louza; Hernandez, King, Dennis

Burnley v Watford form guide

The home side are coming into this contest on the back of four wins and defeat in their last five Premier League matches and the home fans will be demanding all three points here.
 
Sean Dyche will want his players to produce a strong performance and turn their draws into wins now.
 
Watford have lost five of their last six league matches they will be massive underdogs heading into this contest.

Burnley v Watford betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Burnley v Watford from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Burnley 23/20
• Draw – 5/2
• Watford – 5/2

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10

Burnley v Watford prediction

Neither side are in particularly good form but Watford have been abysmal on their travels. The Hornets have lost 12 of their last 14 away matches in the Premier League.
 
Burnley are without a win in 17 of their last 18 Premier League matches and this is a golden opportunity for them to bounce back with a win against struggling Watford side.
 
The home side have managed to keep a clean sheet in their last three matches against Watford and they might just be able to pick up a narrow win here.
 

Prediction: Burnley to win at 23/20 with Betfred

