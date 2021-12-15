Football Betting Tips – Burnley v Watford preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 19:30 GMT, Turf Moor.
Burnley v Watford preview
Burnley v Watford team news
Burnley possible starting line-up: Pope; Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Rodriguez, Wood
Watford possible starting line-up: Bachmann; Femenia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Rose; Kucka, Sissoko, Louza; Hernandez, King, Dennis
Burnley v Watford form guide
Burnley v Watford betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Burnley v Watford from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Burnley– 23/20
• Draw – 5/2
• Watford – 5/2
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10
Burnley v Watford prediction
Prediction: Burnley to win at 23/20 with Betfred
