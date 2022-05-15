Burnley Relegation Odds: Burnley 13/10 to be relegated

Burnley have their Premier League fate in their hands, they are just one point behind Leeds United with a game in hand over the Yorkshire team.
What are the best odds for Burnley to be relegated?
If you think that Burnley will be relegated this season, 888sport are offering odds of 13/10 for them to be relegated.
A £10 would return you £23 if Burnley were to be relegated.
Who should I bet on to be relegated?
The battle to avoid finishing in the final relegation will go to the final game of the season.
Burnley have the advantage of a game in hand over Leeds United. The game is against Aston Villa on Thursday night, and will be a real battle against a tough Villa side.
On the final day of the season, Leeds United travel to Brentford and Burnley host Newcastle United. Neither of these game will be easy, and the team going into the final day out of the relegation zone will be confident they can survive the drop.
Our money would be on Leeds United to go down based on the game in hand Burnley over them.
Back Burnley to be relegated @ 13/10 with 888sport
