Burkina Faso vs Tunisia prediction: AFCON 2022 betting tips, odds and free bet

Burkina Faso takes on Tunisia in a vital Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final match on Saturday.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 00:00

Date: 30th January 2022

Burkina Faso vs Tunisia Prediction

Tunisia is a rock-solid defensive team, but outside of the match against Mauritania, they haven’t shown the same level of quality offensively so far in the tournament.

On Saturday in Garoua, most football betting sites predict Tunisia to narrowly defeat Burkina Faso in a game that might easily result in a 1-0 victory.

Burkina Faso vs Tunisia Prediction: Burkina Faso 0-1 Tunisia @ 29/20 with Bet365.

Burkina Faso vs Tunisia Betting Tips

Tunisia was one of the tournament’s biggest disappointments in the group stage, but they came through when it mattered most to knock out Nigeria in the final 16.

On Sunday, the Tunisians produced their greatest performance in the campaign, defeating one of the championship favorites 1-0 at Stade Omnisport Roumde Adjia.

On the other hand, Burkina Faso has only won one of four AFCON games so far, but it was enough to get them to the tournament’s quarterfinals.

Bertrand Traore of Aston Villa is Kamou Malo’s most prominent player. Burkina Faso’s chances of scoring here aren’t great if Tunisia manages to retain hold of him.

