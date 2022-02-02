Burkina Faso vs Senegal predictions: AFCON betting tips, odds and free bet

The huge Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match between Burkina Faso and Senegal is set to take place on Wednesday. Given that they’ve both made it this far, and with the prize for the team that wins the tie being a spot in the tournament final, this could be a fantastic match.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 00:00
Date: 3rd February 2022, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo
Burkina Faso vs Senegal Prediction
So far in the competition, Burkina Faso has relied on narrow victories and kept two clean sheets in five games. Senegal qualified for the knockout stage thanks to strong defensive performances, and they haven’t stopped scoring since.
Burkina Faso has had less than 50% possession in each of their five games so far but giving Senegal too much could be their undoing here.
Most football betting sites predict that Senegal will win this match.
Burkina Faso vs Senegal Prediction: Burkina Faso 1-2 Senegal @ 5/6 with Bet365.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Burkina Faso vs Senegal Betting Tips
Over the last few years, Senegal has been the most consistent performer in the Confederation of African Football. This is supported by the fact that they are now ranked 20th in the FIFA rankings, making them the highest-ranking African nation.
Les Lions de la Téranga then won 2-0 in the knockout stage against Cape Verde, who were reduced to nine men in the 57th minute after their first man was sent off in the 21st minute.
Burkina Faso, on the other side, is ranked 60th in the FIFA rankings and is ranked 11th among African countries.
They have only missed the semi-finals once in their last four appearances in the competition after failing to qualify for the group stages in the previous edition. Their finest result came in 2013 when they landed in second place in South Africa.
Burkina Faso vs Senegal Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 12/5.
Burkina Faso vs Senegal Free Bet
