Burkina Faso vs Cameroon prediction: AFCON betting tips, odds and free bet

Burkina Faso face hosts, Cameroon, at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in an Africa Cup of Nations third-place playoff match later today.

Match Info

Date: Saturday, 5th February

Kick-Off: 19:00 GMT, Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Want to watch Burkina Faso vs Cameroon? Sign up to bet365 and watch the AFCON here.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon prediction

After losing to Egypt and Senegal, respectively, in the semi-finals of the tournament, Africa Cup of Nations hosts Cameroon face Burkina Faso in the third-place playoff.

Cameroon will have the chance to end the tournament on a high note in front of their home fans following the anguish of the defeat to the Pharoes earlier this week. And, despite the loss to Mohamed Salah and co., the confidence of a third-place finish is probably high in the Indomitable Lions’ dressing room – Cameroon have not suffered defeat against Burkina Faso in any of the last five matches between the two sides.

​Burkina Faso can feel quite proud of their efforts in making it to the playoffs, few had backed them to do so prior to the beginning of the tournament, and even fewer did after they lost their Group A opener to this evening’s opponent, Cameroon.

A brace from Cameroon striker Vincent Aboudakar cancelled out the Gustavo Sangare opener for Burkina Faso and gave the Indomitable Lions a, 2-1, victory on that afternoon.

Since then, Burkina Faso have relied mostly on their defensive acumen to see them through games, aiming to keep things tight at the back and to snatch goals wherever possible.

In fact, Kamou Malo’s side is yet to register more than one goal in any of its AFCON matches to date, a stat that came back to haunt them in, 1-3, semi-final defeat to the offensively fruitful Senagalese in the semi-finals.​

​

Still, despite the profligacy in front of goal, Burkina Faso head into today’s game unbeaten in 10 of their last 12, scoring 18 goals and conceding just five in that same period.

Malo’s team’s ability to defend as a unit has helped them overcome higher-ranked, better fancied teams right the way through qualifying and into the AFCON main and the knockout phases. So, Cameroon will certainly need to show their opponent respect.

​

However, all things considered, we find ourselves swayed by Cameroon’s superior, recent head-to-head record and the performance we saw the Indomitable Lions put in against Burkina Faso in the AFCON Group Stage opener.

Unbeaten in five games, determined to go out on a high in front of the home fans, and fresh from beating Faso just a few weeks ago in Group A, we’re backing Cameroon to get a repeat result and finish 3rd place in this year’s AFCON tournament

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon prediction: Cameroon to win @ 10/11 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon betting tips

We’re backing Toni Conceicao’s Cameroon side to put a smile on the home fans’ faces in tonight’s AFCON third-place playoff match against Burkina Faso.

But checking the recent scorelines between the two teams, we’re expecting things to be close:

Cameroon have won two of the last five games against today’s opponent, while there have been three draws. BTTS bets have also yielded positive results in four out of those five games (2-1, 1-1, 1-1, and 2-3).

Hence, all things considered, we’ve opted to add BTTS to our wager using bet365’s BetBuilder tool.

At bet365, it’s possible to wager on Cameroon to win and BTTS at the improved odds of 10/3, meaning a £10 bet could pay out £43.33.

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon betting tips: to win and BTTS @ / with bet365.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon match odds

Burkina Faso @ 10/3 with bet365

Draw @ 12/5 with bet365

Cameroon @ 10/11 with bet365

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 7/10 with bet365

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon free bet

bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

This incredible offer is simple to claim. Plus, it also allows you to watch selected AFCON matches throughout the rest of the season.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer: