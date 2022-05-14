Bundesliga Betting Tips: Best Bets For Final Day Of The Season

It is the final week of the Bundesliga season this weekend, with all games kicking off at 2:30pm (UK time). With that in mind, we have put together our three betting tips for the final weekend in Germany. To make it even sweeter, you can sign up to Virgin Bet and use free bets on our tips.
It is the final week of the Bundesliga this weekend, and a number of teams will be hoping to finish the season on a high. There are still European places up for grabs with the likes of RB Leipzig, Freiburg, Union Berlin and Koln all have a chance of making Europe.
Here is a look at our betting tips for this final Bundesliga weekend.
Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin: Erling Haaland to score 3 or more @ 15/2 on Virgin Bet
This will be Haaland’s last game in the famous yellow and black, so he will be wanting to sign off in style. Hertha Berlin are just above the relegation play-off spot and will be safe, despite for a big goal swing.
Expect Haaland to be in goalscoring form this weekend.
Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich: Bayern Munich win and over 3.5 @ 6/5 on Virgin Bet
Bayern have already confirmed themselves as Bundesliga champions once again. They will want to finish the season on a high and continue their impressive goalscoring season that has seen them score 95 goals this campaign.
Like Dortmund, they look set to lose their main striker this summer. Robert Lewandowski has asked to leave the club this summer. He will want to finish off his time at Bayern by scoring.
Bielefeld vs RB Leipzig: Christopher Nkunku to score first @ 14/5 on Virgin Bet
The final selection comes from Bielefeld vs Red Bull. Nkunku has been in fine form this season, and there is interest in him from Europe’s elite clubs.
At 14/5 to score first, Nkunku is great odds to continue his goalscoring form this season.
Leverkusen vs Freiburg: Freiburg win and BTTS @ 12/5 on Virgin Bet
Our top tip for match betting comes from the Leverkusen vs Freiburg game. Freiburg may still reach the Champions League, depending on Leipzig’s result.
Leverkusen are already in the Champions League next season, the pressure is off them this weekend. We expect Freiburg to be firing on all cylinders and to take three points away from this game, with both teams scoring.
