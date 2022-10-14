Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We have an AFC Conference matchup Sunday between the Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs There are some very good props you can play individually or as part of a parlay, and we think we have three solid plays for this contest.

We have three plays you can use towards the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs’ same-game parlay at BetOnline, and our four picks could net you $5,250.00 from the $1,000 NFL free bet you can claim below.

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Buffalo Bills Over 54.5 points -105 @ BetOnline

This should be a high-scoring affair on Sunday afternoon. Their last three meetings have gone over the total, and there isn’t a reason in the world to think these two offenses will go out and get the job done. Buffalo averages 30+, and the Chiefs score nearly 32 points per contest. Look for a shootout at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday.

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Travis Kelce anytime TD scorer -160 @ BetOnline

Kelce leads Kansas City in a number of categories and is Kansas City’s leading TD scorer. He’s coming off a four-TD game against Las Vegas, and there isn’t a way in the world with a total this high that Kelce doesn’t find the end zone at least once. Buffalo yields less than one passing TD per contest, but Kelce and Patrick Mahomes will be hooking up early and often, with at least one of Kelce’s receptions will be for six.

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Kansas City Chiefs ML +115 @ BetOnline

Hard to believe Kansas City is an underdog at home, but all this means is higher odds and a bigger SGP payday. The Chiefs have won three of their last four meetings and each of their last three at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is 62-23 straight up at home since 2013, and the Chiefs will find a way to win this game Sunday afternoon.

