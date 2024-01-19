Kansas City make the trip to Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, where they face Buffalo in what is set up to be a thrilling Divisional Round match. Ahead of the action – we have our predictions and favorite picks for the game.

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Picks

Buffalo Bills to cover (-2.5) (-110)

James Cook over 61.5 rushing yards (-110)

Isiah Pacheco anytime touchdown scorer (+100)

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Predictions

Buffalo kicked off their post season last weekend with a convincing win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, as cold weather couldn’t stop the Bills on the quest for their first Super Bowl.

Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes dumped the Dolphins out of the playoffs in the Wildcard round, with Miami becoming the new team with the longest win drought in the postseason.

The Chiefs played the Bills once through the regular season this year, with Buffalo edging the game on the road at Arrowhead Stadium.

This weekend’s game is a rematch of the 2022 Divisional match, which Kansas City clinched after overtime despite being behind by three points with just 13 seconds left to play in the match.

Buffalo will be out for revenge on Sunday, and we think they will edge the Chiefs in a sub-zero clash that should be a playoff game to remember.

Bills vs Chiefs score prediction – Bills 34-27 Chiefs

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Picks Explained

Pick 1: Buffalo Bills To Cover (-2.5) @ -110 with BetOnline

Our first selection for the Buffalo game this weekend is for the hosts to cover, with most NFL bookmakers having the Bills as 2.5 point favorites.

Josh Allen and co cruised to victory against Pittsburgh in the Wildcard round last weekend, winning by 14 points in their first post-season match of the year.

Although the Chiefs were able to easily dispatch of the Dolphins at home last weekend, Patrick Mahomes is playing his first career Divisional match away from Arrowhead and we think he may struggle.

Pick 2: James Cook Over 61.5 Rushing Yards @ -110 with BetOnline

James Cook rushed for 79 yards last weekend in Buffalo, as below freezing weather led to the Bills relying on their ground game more than they usually did through the regular season.

There was only two games through the regular season where Cook rushed for more yards than he did last weekend, in weeks 16 & 17.

With similar tough weather conditions expected this weekend, the Buffalo running back may again be the key to unlocking the opposition defence and he could run some high numbers.

Pick 3: Isiah Pacheco To Score A Touchdown @ +100 with BetOnline

Our final selection for this weekend’s Divisional round matchup is for Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco to score a touchdown.

Pacheco has been in form during the last few weeks in the season and this weekend he is looking to continue a streak of five consecutive games with a touchdown.

Last weekend Pacheco was able to finish off the Dolphins with a score late in the game and we think he could play another big role on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds

Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs: +125 | Buffalo Bills: -150

Point Spread: Chiefs (+2.5) -110 | Bills (-2.5) -110

Total Points: Over 46.0 110 | Under 46.0 -110